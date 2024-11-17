Erling Haaland nets hat-trick as five-star Norway thrash Kazakhstan

Norway secured automatic promotion from League B after Erling Haaland (24) netted his fourth international hat-trick to secure a dominant 5-0 win over Kazakhstan on the final matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

The hosts entered the final matchday knowing they were guaranteed a promotion playoff spot but with the chance to potentially swap that for an automatic promotion place.

While they needed a favour from Slovenia, Norway were fully focused on doing their part as they went in search of the all-important opener against Kazakhstan.

The hosts dominated proceedings from the outset and it was ultimately only a matter of time before they broke the deadlock through their star striker, Haaland. The Manchester City forward reacted quickly to Pokatilov’s parry to guide home his 36th international goal.

Haaland did not have to wait long to net his 37th, with the striker heading in from Antonio Nusa’s inch-perfect cross to double Norway’s advantage.

Inspired by his forward partner, Alexander Sorloth got in on the act in the 42nd minute, collecting a loose ball in the box before picking out the bottom corner to effectively wrap up all three points before the half-time interval.

Match stats

While the win may have been secured, Norway showed no signs of letting up as they started the second period on the front, with Morten Thorsby and Haaland forcing Stas Pokatilov into two fine stops in quick succession.

Haaland eventually sealed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, chopping the ball onto his right foot on the edge of the box before driving a low shot into the bottom corner.

Nusa then curled a stunning strike off the inside of the far post to take Norway’s tally to five, representing the 15th goal Kazakhstan have conceded in the group phase.

Moments later, the home supporters celebrated the news of Slovenia’s equaliser against Austria - a goal which helped seal Norway’s automatic promotion to League A.

As for relegated Kazakhstan, they will be relieved to see the end of a dismal campaign, where they failed to score a single goal as they suffered five defeats in six matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Erling Haaland (Norway)

Player ratings

