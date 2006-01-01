On Sunday, August 4th, at the Paris Olympics, 20 sets of medals will be handed out. The most watched finals will be played at Le Golf National, the Roland Garros tennis venue and in the evening during the men's sprint at the Stade de France. Xander Schauffele (30) has a great chance to defend his golf gold from Tokyo, reigning world champion Noah Lyles (27) will be desperate to triumph in the 100m sprint and Novak Djokovic (37) has one last chance to complete his collection of titles but Carlos Alcaraz (21) stands in his way.

Golf

Men's final

12:28 CET Guyancourt, L'Albatros Le Golf National

Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 after 112 long years, and the Games immediately became an enticing event for many professionals. Britain's Justin Rose won in Rio, and Xander Schauffele won in Tokyo.

And it is the American's form and play at Le Golf National this year that suggests he is on course to defend the gold. Schauffele has only recently shed the label of a man who can't win big events, but he has already triumphed in two majors this year.

He is tied for first place in this year's Olympic tournament after three days with a score of 14 under par alongside Spain's Jon Rahm. But it is by no means decided, as just a point behind the leading pair is Britain's Tommy Fleetwood, who on the Olympic course led Europe to victory in the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Another two shots further back are Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who dropped to a split fourth place after an unsuccessful Saturday. That spot also belongs to Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard ahead of the final day, who in turn played nine shots under par on the third day to equal the course record.

The top six players will tee off for the final 18 holes of the tournament at 12:28 and 12:39 respectively.

Tennis

Men's final: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

14:00 CET, Paris, Roland Garros, Philippe Chatrier Court

There is no bigger match in the world of tennis at the moment. The long-time ruler and 24-time Grand Slam winner against the heir to the throne in the iconic setting of Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic may have won it all, but an Olympic triumph still eludes him. However, it was also the reason he gave up his French Open journey early to undergo knee surgery as soon as possible. He even made Wimbledon, although he fell in the final.

It was Carlos Alcaraz who, three weeks ago at the All England Club in London, showed the Serbian great that the time of the new generation has truly come. Yet only last year Djokovic taught the Spanish rising star a proper lesson in the semi-finals of Roland Garros.

A year and two months later, they will face each other again in the clay temple, and Djokovic knows he has one last chance to complete the trophy collection he has always wanted.

Athletics

Men's 100m final

21:50 CET, Paris, Stade de France

Traditionally the most watched race of the entire Olympics. After three-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt said goodbye, Marcell Jacobs won the 100m sprint in a bit of a sensation at the last Olympics in Tokyo. The El Paso, Texas-born Italian does appear on the starting list for the Paris race, but this time there is talk of other favourites.

The biggest one is supposed to be reigning world champion Noah Lyles, who won the world championships in Budapest last year in 9.83 seconds. And this season, the American is also confirming his excellent form. He also improved his personal best to 9.81 in the headwinds in London during June and has made no secret of the fact that he would like to get a hat-trick (i.e. 100m, 200m and 4x100).

However, Kishane Johnson ran the fastest time this year in the 100m at home in Jamaica (9.77), while Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya (9.79) should also be reckoned with. The Americans will have two other ambitious runners in the mix - Kenneth Bednarek and Tokyo silver medallist Fred Kerley ran the best times in the heats.