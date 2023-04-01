Pakistan continue overhaul as they appoint Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Pakistan continue overhaul as they appoint Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches
Pakistan continue overhaul as they appoint Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches
Umar Gul (R) will be Pakistan's fast bowling coach
Umar Gul (R) will be Pakistan's fast bowling coach
Reuters
Pakistan continued the overhaul of their backroom staff after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup by appointing former international players Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that Gul would take over as fast bowling coach while Ajmal would be in charge of the spinners, with the duo's first assignment the test series against Australia starting next month.

Gul - who retired in 2020 after playing 237 international matches and claiming 427 wickets - has been involved in several mentoring stints since, including one as the bowling coach of Afghanistan in 2022.

Ajmal also has vast playing experience having represented Pakistan in 212 games and taking 447 wickets. He has also coached in the Pakistan Super League.

Ajmal will take charge of the spinners
Reuters

South African Morne Morkel resigned as Pakistan's bowling coach days after they finished fifth in the World Cup standings with eight points having won four matches and lost five.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz was named Pakistan's chief selector last week after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down and Mohammad Hafeez took over as Team Director in place of Mickey Arthur.

Babar Azam resigned as captain and fellow batter Shan Masood will replace him. Pace bowler Shaheen Afridi will lead the T20 side.

Mentions
CricketPakistanGul UmarAjmal Saeed
Related Articles
Debutants Ayub and Shahzad included in Pakistan test squad for Australia series
Three tops and three flops from the 2023 Cricket World Cup
'King Kohli' enters 50-over GOAT debate at run-laden World Cup before final
Show more
Cricket
Australia's David Warner withdrawn from T20 series against India after World Cup win
Suryakumar Yadav to lead rotated India during Australia T20 series
Two uncapped players in West Indies squad to face England in ODI series
Top 20 quotes from a thrilling 2023 Cricket World Cup
Hosts India dominate World Cup team of the tournament with six players
Cricket World Cup thrills cannot erase concerns over future of ODI format
Adam Gilchrist leads praise as Australia savours 'miracle' World Cup triumph
Most Read
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier
Euro 2024 roundup: Holders Italy, Czech Republic and Slovenia secure qualification

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings