Paris Olympics LIVE: Chebet claims second gold, Brazilian pair win beach volleyball final

Chebet has claimed her second gold of the Games

With just three days left of the Paris Olympics, the finals are coming thick and fast as nations and their athletes battle it out to claim the remaining medals.

00:40 CET - Well, this is where we sign off for the day and what a day it has been with the United States and China ending the action tied on 33 gold medals apiece and the Dutch surging up into the top 10 in the standings.

Medal standings Flashscore

23:55 CET - In the men's handball today, Germany edged Spain 25-24 in the first semi-final and will face Denmark for gold on Sunday after the Tokyo silver medallists overcame Slovenia 31-30 in a surprisingly close second semi.

It is the fifth time Spain have been eliminated in the Olympic semi-finals and the first time since the 2004 Athens Games that Germany have reached the final.

Germany players celebrate after they beat Spain Reuters

In an unexpected twist, plucky Slovenia fought back from four points down in the final six minutes against unbeaten Denmark and almost levelled at the end to give them a scare. But Slovenia left-back Borut Mackovsek failed to score with a shot in the final seconds that would have triggered overtime.

23:36 CET - In the last medal event of the day, the Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia and Duda have won gold in the women’s beach volleyball after a long tournament came to a thrilling end this evening. The Brazilian pair defeated Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson 26-24, 21-12, 15-10.

Earlier, Switzerland's Tanja Huberl and Nine Brunner defeated Australia's Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy 21-17, 21-15 to claim the bronze medal.

Ana Patricia and Duda are gold medalists in the women's beach volleyball Profimedia / Flashscore

23:24 CET - In the final boxing medal event of the day, Algeria's Imane Khelif has beaten China's Yang Liu to claim the gold medal in the women's welterweight. Khelif, a silver medallist at the 2022 World Championships, and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have been in the spotlight at the Games amid a gender dispute that has dominated headlines.

Imane Khelif of Algeria holds an Algerian flag as she celebrates winning against Liu Yang of China Reuters

Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand and Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin were awarded bronze.

23:18 CET - France will play the USA in the women's and men's basketball finals, remarkably! The synchronized finals were confirmed after France's women edged Belgium in their semi-final 81-75 after overtime.

Earlier in the day, the USA eased past Australia 85-64 in the other semi-final. The men's final is tomorrow with the women's on Sunday.

23:14 CET - Back to the boxing, and it's more gold for Uzbekistan! Lazizbek Mullojonov has won gold in the men's heavyweight category by unanimous decision, leaving Azerbaijan's Loren Alfonso with silver.

Tajikistan's Davlat Boltaev and Enmanuel Reyes of Spain took bronze after their semi-final defeats.

Lazizbek Mullojonov of Uzbekistan in action against Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez of Azerbaijan Reuters

22:17 CET - In the taekwondo, Firas Katoussi of Tunisia has beaten Iranian Mehran Barkhordari to gold in the men's 80kg final and Viviana Marton of Hungary has won against Aleksandra Perisic of Serbia in the women's 67kg final.

Firas Katoussi of Tunisia reacts after winning his bout against Mehran Barkhordari of Iran Reuters

22:10 CET - Uzbekistan have won their fifth gold of the games thanks to Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev's win over Marco Alonso Verde of Mexico in the men's 71kg boxing final.

In the women's 50kg final, Yu Wu of China has beaten Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

22:00 CET - Japan's Ami Yuasa has won the first Olympic gold medal ever awarded for breakdancing at the Games. Lithuanian Dominika Banevic claimed silver and China's Liu Qingyi took bronze.

Yuasa danced her way to glory in the maiden Breaking event AFP

21:57 CET - Olivia Reeves of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting. Mari Sanchez of Colombia took silver and Angie Palacios of Ecuador claimed the bronze.

21:54 CET - The United States have moved ahead of China in the medal table courtesy of a gold from Rai Benjamin in the men's 400m hurdles. He beat Karsten Warholm of Norway - the big favourite for the race - and Alison dos Santos of Brazil to the line.

The men's 400m hurdles result Flashscore

21:50 CET - Spaniard Jordan Diaz has won the men's triple jump ahead of Portuguese athlete Pedro Pablo Pichardo and Andy Diaz of Italy.

The top three in the triple jump Flashscore

21:41 CET - In a thrilling final of the women's hockey, favourites the Netherlands have claimed gold for the fourth time in five Games with a shootout win over China, who produced an excellent defensive display to keep it 1-1 in open play.

The Dutch are now the Olympic champions in both the men's and women's events.

21:30 CET - The women's 10,000m final has been won by Beatrice Chebet of Kenya, who has claimed her second gold of the Games after prevailing in the 5000m earlier this week.

Nadia Battocletti and Sifan Hassan of Italy and the Netherlands for silver and bronze respectively.

Chebet is dazzling in Paris AFP, Flashscore

21:15 CET - Japan's Rei Higuchi won the gold while Spencer Lee of the United States claimed silver in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics on Friday. India's Aman Sehrawat and Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan shared bronze.

Bulgaria's Magomed Ramazanov won the 86kg gold, while Hassan Yazdani of Iran took silver. Aaron Brooks of the USA and Dauren Kurugliev of Greece won bronze.

21:08 CET - Germany's Yemisi Ogunleye has won the gold medal with her final throw of 20.00 metres in the Olympic women's shot put. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche took silver with 19.86 and China's Song Jiayuan (19.32) claimed bronze.

It was the first German victory in the event since Astrid Kumbernuss in 1996

20:56 CET - Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam has won gold in the women's heptathlon and compatriot Noor Vidts has claimed bronze, taking the nation's medal table to eight.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson took silver, securing her first Olympic medal in her fourth Games.

The final heptathlon standings Flashscore

20:45 CET - The Spanish men's football team are Olympic champions! They've won an absolute thriller of a final 5-3, getting two goals in extra time to break the hearts of host nation France and claim gold.

They become the second nation ever, after France in 1984, to win the Euros and the Olympics in the same year.

20:08 CET - Marileidy Paulino has become the first woman from the Dominican Republic to win an Olympic gold medal after cruising to a first-place finish in the women’s 400m final with a time of 48.17 seconds! Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain secured silver with Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek taking bronze.

Paulino won gold in the women's 400m final AFP / Flashscore

20:01 CET - A thrilling 90 minutes of football has come to an end in the men's football final between France and Spain, with the score locked at 3-3 after Jean-Philippe Mateta scored an added time penalty to claw his side back from 3-1 down.

Can anyone find a winner in extra time?

19:51 CET - In the men's 4x100 metres relay final, Canada charged to a gold medal following an exceptional performance. South Africa sprinted to silver and Great Britain picked up another bronze.

Men's 4x100 metres relay final top three Flashscore

19:34 CET - The USA have won the women's 4x100 metres relay gold medal, showcasing their dominance in this event. Great Britain claimed silver while Germany grabbed an extremely impressive bronze.

Women's 4×100 times Flashscore

19:11 CET - Netherlands cycling star Harrie Lavreysen has surged to gold after a stunning performance against Australia's Matthew Richardson in the men's sprint final, sealing his fourth Olympic gold medal.

Lavreysen is a four-time Olympic gold medalist Profimedia, Flashscore

18:49 CET - Italy have won the Olympic track cycling women's Madison event, with Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini producing a stunning ride at the National Velodrome.

Britain's Elinor Barker and Neah Evans surged to the silver medal by winning the last sprint, while the Netherlands duo of Maike van der Duin and Lisa van Belle took the bronze.

18:20 CET - The USA have beaten Italy in straight sets in the men's volleyball bronze medal match to clinch their 104th medal of the Paris Olympics.

17:57 CET - Germany's Darja Varfolomeev has won the gold medal in the Olympic rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final, with Bulgaria's Boryana Kaleyn bagging silver and Sofia Raffaeli of Italy taking bronze.

Varfolomeev is an Olympic gold medalist Profimedia, Flashscore

17:42 CET - Bulgaria have won their second gold of the Games with Karlos May Nasar setting a world record in the men's 89kg weightlifting. Yeison Lopez of Colombia and Antonio Pizzolato of Italy got silver and bronze.

17:35 CET - China have picked up another gold, beating Sweden in the final of the men's team table tennis event with a 3-0 win. France beat Japan 3-2 this morning to claim bronze.

China now lead the medal table again with two more golds than the United States.

The medal table as it stands Flashscore

17:20 CET - Pivoting to the main event of the day, the men's football final between France and Spain, the starting lineups are in and you can check those out below. Can France win their first football gold in 40 years? Follow the game via the link above!

The starting lineups Flashscore

16:59 CET- Germany have edged out world champions Spain 1-0 to claim bronze in the women’s football. A second-half Giulia Gwinn penalty was all that separated the sides in the bright Lyon sunshine in the end.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas had the chance to force extra time from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game. However, Germany keeper Ann-Katrin Berger pulled off a huge save to clinch the bronze!

The women’s final will take place tomorrow between the USA and Brazil.

16:20 CET - A little while ago, Valentin Bontus of Austria won gold in the men's kiteboarding down in Marseille. Toni Vodisek of Slovenia secured silver in the final, with Max Maeder of Singapore picking up the bronze.

Bontus celebrated his win with a huge aerial jump on his foiling board pumping his fist after a dominant finish.

Valentin Bontus of Austria celebrates after winning gold Reuters

16:10 CET - China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani have snatched gold and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 3m springboard diving. Australian Maddison Keeney took silver.

Women's 3m springboard medalists Flashscore

15:50 CET - Argentina beat Belgium 3-1 on penalties to win the bronze medal after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in women's hockey as forward Sofia Cairo scored on the pivotal final shot following goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino's two blocks.

Argentina's players celebrate their bronze medal win Reuters

It was Argentina's third bronze and sixth Olympic medal in women's hockey, their second medal in a row after receiving silver in Tokyo. Belgium will have to wait another four years to try to get their first Olympic women's medal.

15:30 CET - In case you missed it, the first medal match in the day's football is underway with women's world champions Spain taking on Germany for bronze. As it stands, it's still goalless.

Later on, from 18:00 CET, Spain's men's side take to the field to face hosts France for Olympic gold!

14:09 CET - Czechia's Martin Fuksa has won gold in the men's canoe single 1000m. Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz took silver, and Moldova's Serghei Tarnovschi claimed bronze.

13:43 CET - France have beaten Japan in the men's team table tennis bronze medal clash, meaning they will be adding to the home nation's already impressive medal tally.

France celebrate winning their bronze Profimedia

13:42 CET - Germany sealed gold in the men's kayak double 500m final, with Hungary coming in second to secure the silver medal, and Australia picking up the bronze.

13:33 CET - Toby Roberts wins gold for Team GB! The 19-year-old finished first in the men's bouldering and lead climbing final to claim Britain's 14th gold medal at the Olympics. Japan's Sorato Anraku took silver, and Austria's Jakob Schubert claimed bronze.

Roberts claimed GB's 14th gold Profimedia, Flashscore

13:30 CET - New Zealand paddler Lisa Carrington's gold rush continued when she secured a seventh Olympic gold medal and her second of the Paris Games, winning the women's 500m kayak double race with Alicia Hoskin.

Hungarians Tamara Csipes and Alida Dora Gazso took second place and after a lengthy review their second boat, crewed by Noemie Pupp and Sara Fojt, were awarded a bronze medal in a tie for third place with Germans Paulina Paszek and Jule Marie Hake.

New Zealand duo Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin in action Reuters

13:07 CET - The Chinese pair of Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya powered to victory in the women's canoe double 500m final, setting a new Olympic record of 1:52.81 and breaking the mark of 1:53.73 that they set earlier in the day.

Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok came in second to take silver, with Canada's Sloan Mackenzie and Katie Vincent finishing third.

11:55 CET - The main event today will be the men's football final at Parc des Princes between Thierry Henry's France and Spain.

The hosts have reached the final undefeated and conceding just one goal while Spain had a little hiccup along the way with a loss to Egypt in the group stage.

Form aside, it promises to be a cracker and the home crowd will be pumped up to see their footballers claim gold for the first time in 40 years. But can Spain upset the odds?

The match kicks off at 18:00 CET Flashscore

09:36 CET - Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won the men's 10km marathon swimming gold, holding off German silver medallist Oliver Klemet in a gruelling slog along the final length of the Seine River.

There was more medal joy for Hungary, with David Betlehem claiming bronze for the nation.

Four swimmers failed to finish the race, while Sweden's Victor Johansson elected not to start citing health concerns about the water quality.

Rasovszky, however, was not to be denied, three years after being beaten for the gold at Tokyo by another German in Florian Wellbrock.

He crossed the finish in one hour, 50 minutes and 52.7 seconds, 2.1 seconds ahead of Klemet.

Three medalists Flashscore

08:47 CET - American superstar Noah Lyles stated that his Paris Games are over, hours after he needed medical attention following his surprise third-place finish in the 200 metres when it was also revealed that he tested positive for COVID.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 14 of the 2024 Olympic Games!

The first action of the day will take place in the river Seine, with the world's best swimmers battling their way through the heart of Paris in the gruelling men's marathon.

The race is getting underway as we speak.