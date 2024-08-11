Paris Olympics LIVE: Games come to a close as USA and China shine

The Olympic games have come to a close

It is the final day of the Paris Olympics 2024, and it is set to be a fairly quiet one as the city prepares for the end of what has been non-stop sporting action.

See the full medal table here.

19:47 CET - China had a superb Olympic Games, producing their best performance since the 2008 edition on home soil, winning the joint most gold medals with the United States and only missing out on topping the standings on silver medal count.

The 40 golds was an all-time high for Games outside China and was achieved despite immense pressure and tightened scrutiny resulting from a doping row involving some of its swimmers.

Chinese athletes strengthened their dominance in diving and table tennis with clean sweeps of all the titles on offer, adding two golds on the badminton court, five on the weightlifting platform and five at the shooting range.

Breakthroughs were made with first gold medals in artistic swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, women's boxing and in singles tennis.

Zheng Qinwen, 21, backed up her status as one of the best young talents in women's tennis by winning the singles gold at Roland Garros after a few hard fought wins, including one against world number one Iga Swiatek.

Zheng with her gold medal Profimedia

18:52 CET - The closing ceremony is set to get underway at 21:00 CET, as the curtain draws on one of the most successful Olympic Games of all time. And in fitting style, it was a thrilling final day!

17:41 CET - President Emmanuel Macron had set the bar high by calling for 50-60 French medals at the Paris Olympics and Les Bleus duly delivered, reeling in the country's biggest medal haul since 1900.

The women's basketball team delivered the delegation's 64th medal when they took silver after their final defeat against the US, the highest number since the 1900 Games - also held in Paris - when fewer nations competed and some events were only contested by French athletes.

With 16 golds, France also beat their tally from Atlanta 1996 (15), and their 64 medals overall easily eclipsed their Beijing 2008 tally of 43.

"This result is an exceptional result," Claude Onesta, High Performance Manager at the French National Sports Agency, told a news conference on Sunday as France finished fifth in the medals table.

"I wanted share our big satisfaction, with results that reflect the structural strength of our nation," sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera added.

French swimmer Marchand was one of the stars of the Olympics Profimedia

17:29 CET - And on that note, the Paris Olympics 2024 are done! What an amazing 16 days it has been of top-quality sport, and there is just the closing ceremony to come!

17:23 CET - The United States have beaten France in the final of the women's basketball 67-66 in an absolutely epic contest! Both sides didn't shoot as well as they could have, but it was a riveting game from beginning to end, with the USA surviving a stern test from the French.

Incredibly, the USA are unbeaten at the Olympics since 1996 in the women's basketball, and this is their eighth straight gold. It is a brilliant achievement, and they now finish at the top of the medal standings with their 40th gold. China also have the same number of golds, but the USA overall have more medals.

Hosts France won 16 golds to finish fifth on the table and their total tally of 64 medals was their best for more than a century.

Medal table Flashscore

15:25 CET - We are around five minutes away from the very last event of this year's Olympic Games. The USA are taking on France in the women's basketball final, with the former looking to go top of the medal standings with a victory. The Americans are indeed the hot favourites, but the hosts will want to spoil their party.

15:12 CET - Serbia extended their reign over Olympic water polo by beating Croatia 13-11 for a third successive gold in the men's event in front of a roaring crowd at La Defense Arena.

The Balkan battle was spirited and physical, with both teams committing a slew of fouls and occasionally putting an errant hand onto an opponent's head.

In the end, the Serbians were too strong though, leading for all but a handful of minutes on their way to another Olympic triumph.

15:06 CET - Denmark have beaten Germany 39-26 to win gold in the men's handball final at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium. Germany will go home with the silver medal, while earlier Spain edged Slovenia 23-22 to take bronze.

15:01 CET - The USA's Jennifer Valente has reigned victorious in the women's Omnium, winning the Americans their 39th gold at these Olympics, just one behind China at the top. Poland's Daria Pikulik picked up silver and New Zealand's Ally Wollaston bronze.

Valente has won the USA their 39th gold Profimedia, Flashscore

14:40 CET - World No.1 Italy were far too good for the United States, beating the Americans 3-0 to win the Olympic women's volleyball gold. It is their first-ever medal in the event.

Italy came into the Olympics as the Volleyball Nations League champions and did not lose a match en route to gold, dropping one set in the pool stage and none in the knockouts.

Italy's Paola Egonu was the star of the show after the 25-year-old scored 22 points with four blocks.

14:35 CET - China's Li Wenwen has claimed her second Olympic gold medal with a dominant performance to take the title in the women's over 81kg weightlifting competition.

The defending gold medallist in the heaviest women's class did not come close to threatening her own world record of 335kg, but her total of 309kg was more than enough to see off the rest of the field at the Paris Expo.

South Korea's Park Hye-jeong took silver with a 299kg total, while Great Britain's Emily Campbell was clearly delighted with her bronze medal after lifting a total of 288kg.

14:08 CET - Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands has won gold in the men's keirin, surging over the line ahead of Australia's Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer in second and third respectively.

13:45 CET - New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews is victorious in the women's sprint final at the National Velodrome, taking gold after beating Germany's Lea Friedrich 2-0 to add to her gold in the keirin.

Great Britain's world champion Emma Finucane beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw to take the bronze.

Medallists in the women's sprint Flashscore

13:33 CET - Bahrain's Akhmed Tazhudinov has won the 97kg wrestling gold leaving Georgia's Givi Matcharashvili with the silver. Magomedkhan Magomedov of Azerbaijan and Iran's Amirali Azarpira claimed bronze.

13:05 CET - Hungary's Michelle Gulyas has clinched gold in the women's modern pentathlon after a brilliant performance in the laser run. Home favourite Elodie Clouvel earned silver for France and South Korea's Seungmin Seong took the bronze.

12:49 CET - Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan has won the men's 65kg wrestling freestyle gold, with Iran's Rahman Amouzadkhalili taking silver and Sebastian Rivera of Puerto Rico and Albania's Islam Dudaev claiming bronze.

12:32 CET - Congolese sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency said, days after he competed in the Olympic 100 metres in Paris.

Mulamba got through the preliminaries with a time of 10.54 but went out in round one on August 3 when he finished seventh in 10.53. The positive sample was collected a day later in Paris, according to the ITA.

12:04 CET - In the men's water polo bronze medal match, the USA have come out on top, defeating Hungary 11-8 to earn a spot on the podium.

11:25 CET - Spain have claimed bronze in the men's handball competition after a narrow 23-22 victory over Slovenia this morning.

10:53 CET - Great Britain's reigning Olympic champion Kate French has withdrawn from today's Modern Pentathlon final due to sickness, the sport's governing body announced.

French will be replaced by Germany's Annika Zillekens, who had announced her retirement after failing to qualify from Saturday's semi-final.

10:24 CET - Sifan Hassan has won a brilliant gold for the Netherlands in the women's marathon, sprinting past Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa to finish in an Olympic record time of 2:22:55.

A remarkable achievement having already claimed bronze in the 5,000m and 10,000m earlier this week.

Assefa was forced to settle for silver while Kenyan Helen Obiri took the bronze medal.

Women's marathon result Flashscore

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the final day of the Paris Olympics! The 16 days have flown by, and we now gear up to say goodbye to the French capital.

However, there are still a few more medals to be won, and up first, is the women's marathon!