Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Paris Paralympic Games come to a close with rainy electro party

Paris Paralympic Games come to a close with rainy electro party

The Paralympic flag is waved during the closing ceremony
The Paralympic flag is waved during the closing ceremonyReuters / Umit Bektas
The Paris 2024 Games came to a close like they started, in the rain, but amidst a festive atmosphere with an electro-party at the Stade de France to conclude the Paralympics on Sunday.

Some 24 French DJs, including electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre as well as Cassius, played in the final part of the event.

Earlier, the 169 delegations paraded to the tunes of French classics which got the spectators singing along.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo handed the Paralympic flag to International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, who then presented it to the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass - the first Black woman mayor to receive the Paralympic flag during the closing ceremony.

The American national anthem was performed by Ali Stroker.

"Nobody wants these Games to come to an end," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said as Paris passes the baton to Los Angeles for the next Summer Games.

"We beat a lot of records so tonight let's beat another one. I'm asking you to give the para athletes the longest, loudest, craziest ovation they ever received," he added to deafening cheers from the 64,000 spectators, in sharp contrast to boos from the crowd when French President Emmanuel Macron appeared.

Estanguet also urged the spectators and viewers not to forget "this summer when France was happy."

The Olympic cauldron, which was supposed to be lifted up in the sky in a hot-air balloon one last time from the Jardin des Tuileries near the Louvre Museum, was grounded due to the rain, before the flame was put out, the only sad note of the night.

Mentions
Paralympic Games
Related Articles
Ukraine won't stop fighting, adrenaline-fuelled war amputee says
Afghan Khudadadi becomes first refugee to win Paralympic medal after chaotic journey
Humbled Jurgen Klopp awed by friend Czyz at Paris 2024
Show more
Most Read
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings