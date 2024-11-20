Advertisement
  Parisse becomes first Italian inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Parisse becomes first Italian inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

AFP
Parisse has been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame
Parisse has been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame
Italy great Sergio Parisse (41) and former All Blacks scrum-half Chris Laidlaw (81) are among five new inductees into World Rugby's Hall of Fame, the global governing body announced on Wednesday.

Outstanding number eight Parisse, the first Italian to gain a place in the Hall of Fame, won 142 caps - a tally exceeded by only three men in rugby union history - across two decades.

Renowned for his ball-handling skills, the 41-year-old former Italy captain appeared in five World Cups and twice won the French Top 14 title with Stade Francais.

In his penultimate game for another French club, Toulon, Parisse lifted the European Challenge Cup, scoring in the final against Glasgow Warriors.

"Congratulations to Italy's first-ever inductee, Sergio Parisse," said Hall of Fame panel chairman John Eales, the former Australia captain.

"Sergio's selection celebrates a brilliant career and highlights Italy's growing achievements amid rugby's expansion worldwide."

Chris Laidlaw made his Test debut as a teenager and won 20 caps during rugby's amateur era at a time when there were far fewer international matches.

Renowned for the quality of his passing, Laidlaw was also a member of the celebrated 1967 New Zealand side that won all four of their Tests during an undefeated tour of Britain and France.

Laidlaw, 81, also captained Oxford University to a win over the Springboks in 1969. Away from rugby, he enjoyed careers as a diplomat, politician and broadcaster.

The other three new inductees into the Hall of Fame are New Zealand sevens specialist DJ Forbes, Australia's Olympic gold-medal-winning women's sevens star Emilee Cherry (now Barton) and Donna Kennedy, who became the first Scotland player - male or female - to make a hundred Test appearances.

The quintet will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco on Sunday.

