Pegula beats Sakkari to set up clash with Kudermetova in Tokyo Open final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Pegula beats Sakkari to set up clash with Kudermetova in Tokyo Open final
Pegula beats Sakkari to set up clash with Kudermetova in Tokyo Open final
Pegula produced an excellent performance
Pegula produced an excellent performance
Reuters
Second seed Jessica Pegula (29) produced a near-flawless display to power past the resurgent Maria Sakkari (28) 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo. The American, gunning for her second title of the season following her triumph in Montreal, will take on Russian Veronika Kudermetova (26) on Sunday.

Pegula made a blazing start to the contest with a couple of early breaks to peg back Sakkari, who has rediscovered her best form this month after claiming the Guadalajara title.

World number six Sakkari found her groove late in the first set after going 5-1 down but could not stop the fourth-ranked Pegula from closing it out.

The pair traded breaks early in the second set before Pegula stepped up the pressure again, firing a sizzling forehand winner en route to a 4-2 lead.

Pegula finished the job when she forced Sakkari into making a mistake from the back of the court.

"The faster courts here probably help me a little more than the slower surfaces I've played her in the past," said Pegula, who beat Sakkari for the fourth time in their ninth meeting.

Sakkari vs Pegula highlights
Flashscore

"I tried to take advantage of that."

Earlier, Kudermetova outlasted former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 in a gruelling battle lasting three hours and 25 minutes to make her second final of the season.

Russian eighth seed Kudermetova, who stunned world number two Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, sealed the victory on her fifth match point to deny Pavlyuchenkova a place in what would have been her first final since Roland Garros in 2021.

"Physically I feel OK. I can play another match like that," said Kudermetova. "Physically I'm always strong. Mentally maybe sometimes not enough.

"But today I'm really happy that I managed to win the match and to be in the final."

Kudermetova vs Pavlyuchenkova highlights
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisPegula JessicaSakkari MariaKudermetova VeronikaPavlyuchenkova Anastasia
Related Articles
Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in Tokyo quarter-final
Dolehide stuns Kenin, books Guadalajara title clash with Sakkari
Iga Swiatek pulls out of WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara following intense season
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur secures second title of 2023, big names clashing in Tokyo & Beijing
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Tsitsipas suffer shock defeats, Alcaraz advances in Beijing
Novak Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur beats Murray in Beijing thriller, Sakkari and Jabeur through
Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale star in Ryder Cup celebrity match
Carlos Alcaraz says 'beautiful battle' with Novak Djokovic drives him on
Tennis Tracker: Pegula reaches Tokyo quarter-finals, Swiatek follows suit
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov lift titles in China
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings