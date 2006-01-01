Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Cricket
  3. Pope seeks Root advice on how to balance batting and captaincy

Pope seeks Root advice on how to balance batting and captaincy

Pope speaks to the media
Pope speaks to the mediaSteven Paston / PA Images / Profimedia
Ollie Pope (26) has asked Joe Root (33) for guidance on how best to balance the demands of batting and captaincy after an awkward first outing as stand-in England skipper against Sri Lanka.

Pope, in the first of three matches deputising for the injured Ben Stokes, led England to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Old Trafford last week as they went 1-0 up with two Tests to play.

Nevertheless, number three batsman Pope was himself twice out for six in Manchester - the second time to an ill-judged reverse sweep.

While Stokes may be absent, the England team still features star batsman Root, who led England in a record 64 Tests from 2017-2022.

Significantly, the Yorkshireman scored 14 hundreds during his period in charge of what was often a struggling side.

Now, as England head into the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's starting Thursday, it is no surprise Pope has turned to Root for advice on how to be an effective batsman while captaining England.

"I really enjoyed the week," Pope told a pre-match press conference at Lord's on Wednesday. "The runs didn't translate for me but hopefully over the next two weeks, I can put aside my captaining when it's time to bat and focus on my batting.

"It's about having the two things separate. That's something I've spoken to Joe Root about. We just spoke about how it's more taxing in the field but it's finding a little routine and doing small things."

'Great cricket brain'

He added: "It's just finding a way to compartmentalise. Chatting to Rooty, he's obviously got a great cricket brain and is England's best batter, so we just bounced a few ideas off each other."

Since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces, England have become known for their aggressive approach, particularly when batting.

But Root showed there was more than one way to win as his unbeaten 62 off 128 balls - featuring just two boundaries - anchored England's successful chase of 205 against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on a slow pitch.

"We don't use the term 'Bazball' but we played a different style of cricket (at Old Trafford) and that's something that can keep taking us forward as a team," said Pope.

"When we can be ruthless, we've got to try and be ruthless just to win as many games as possible," the Surrey batsman added.

Stokes has been batting in the nets but is still a way off a return to competitive action following the hamstring tear he suffered earlier this month in The Hundred.

But Pope, whose England side for the second Test shows just one change with Olly Stone replacing injured express quick Mark Wood, believes Stokes will be fit for the post-season tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

"Injuries are never ideal but they're also great chances for people to keep improving their game and a have a bit of time for reflection and think about what they can work on," said Pope.

"I'm sure that's exactly what he's doing in the nets. Going into that Pakistan series and then New Zealand he's going to be as fresh as anyone."

