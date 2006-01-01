Advertisement
  Rain washes out final England and Australia T20 with series drawn

Rain washes out final England and Australia T20 with series drawn

General view as spectators shelter under an umbrella as covers are on the pitch during a rain delay
Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
The decisive Twenty20 clash of the three-match series between England and Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Play was due to start at 14:30 CET in Manchester, but after multiple pitch inspections, umpires decided there was no chance of play, with the match being called off at around 16:20 CET.

No result meant the three-match series was tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first T20 by 28 runs, with England bouncing back to win the second by three wickets.

Both the teams will now shift their focus to the five-match One-Day International series, starting Thursday at Trent Bridge.

CricketEnglandAustralia
