Real Madrid ride early Braga pressure to ease through into Champions League last 16

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Real Madrid ride early Braga pressure to ease through into Champions League last 16
Real Madrid ride early Braga pressure to ease through into Champions League last 16
Vinicius Junior scored the second of Real Madrid's three goals on the night
Vinicius Junior scored the second of Real Madrid's three goals on the night
AFP
Real Madrid booked their safe passage into the UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout stages thanks to a 3-0 win over Braga, extending their unbeaten run at the Bernabéu in Europe to nine matches.

Simply negotiating the opening stages at the Bernabeu would’ve been deemed a success for Braga, but while they made it through the first ten minutes safely, it should have been so much better.

The visitors were afforded a golden opportunity to take the lead when Lucas Vazquez dragged down Cristian Borja in the area, but from the resulting penalty, the imposing frame of Andriy Lunin in the Madrid goal was enough to deny Alvaro Djalo low to his right.

The visitors were punished for that miss shortly before the half-hour mark too, when Madrid finally found their rhythm with the end product to match. Rodrygo darted in behind to latch onto Ferland Mendy’s deft ball, and Brahim Diaz was on hand to sweep home the Brazilian’s cut-back.

Besides some muted appeals for a second penalty of the evening, Braga were showing little by way of intent to get back into the game, with the hosts continuing to look the more threatening of the two sides in the final third.

A second goal duly arrived just before the hour mark when Vinicius Junior worked a yard inside the box and although his strike wasn’t the cleanest, it wrongfooted Matheus and trickled into the corner.

With a taste for goals now, Real were in the mood to brush Braga aside and added a third just minutes later when Vinicius was again involved, feeding Rodrygo who dinked a sumptuous effort over the onrushing Matheus to kill the game as a contest.

With such a healthy lead, Los Blancos were afforded the chance to make substitutions with Saturday night’s game against Valencia in mind. That did disrupt the flow of the game somewhat and perhaps due to the fact Carlo Ancelotti’s side heeded Braga’s plea for mercy, the scoring remained at just three. That was all the 14-time winners needed to advance to the last-16, whilst for Braga, they’re up against it in the race for second spot with Napoli.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid - Braga player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueReal MadridBraga
Related Articles
Bellingham likely to feature for Real Madrid against Braga despite shoulder injury
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Vinicius Jr 'back to his best,' says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
Show more
Football
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Arsenal on brink of Champions League knockouts as Sevilla swept aside
Kane nets brace to continue hot streak as Bayern made to sweat in Galatasaray victory
Martinez nets late penalty as Inter squeeze past RB Salzburg to secure progression
Union Berlin finally snap 12-game losing streak after nervy Napoli draw
Real Sociedad on verge of qualification after cruising past Benfica
Urawa's Asian Champions League title defence hit by Pohang defeat
Derby Week: Uruguay hosts the oldest derby outside the British Isles
Desmond Ofei ready for more after journey from professional to Ghana Under-20 coach
Most Read
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Haaland's halftime shirt swap with Young Boys skipper raises eyebrows

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings