UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent

UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Reuters, Flashscore
Matchday Three of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 is over. Time to select those 11 players who have particularly enchanted us over the past two evenings. Our selection is based on our internal rating system, which takes into account numerous individual match statistics - such as goals, shots on goal, successful passes, and duels won.

The UCL Team of the Week for Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24:

Goalkeeper:

Anthony Racioppi, Young Boys Bern

Manchester City fired 13 shots at the goal at the underdogs from Bern. Especially in the first half, he made four outstanding saves against Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish and Rodri. Even though he had to concede three more goals in the second half, he justified his first nomination to the Swiss national team in September.

Defence:

Left defence: Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid 

It started as an experiment, but now midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is Real Madrid's best option on the defensive left flank. In the game at Sporting Braga, the youngster delivered an impressive 97% of his passes to his teammates, and defensively he was his team's best tackler, winning seven duels.

Centre back: Harry Maguire, Manchester United 

Harry Maguire is now almost more successful as an internet meme than on the football pitch, but on Tuesday night the 30-year-old made himself a hero. His winning goal for the Red Devils against FC Copenhagen preserved the previously pointless English side's chance of progressing in Group A.

Right defence: David Raum, RB Leipzig 

For a while, David Raum seemed to have lost his regular place at right-back for the Red Bulls, but for a few weeks, the Nuremberg native has been back starring at the club. His opening goal against Red Star Belgrade set the Saxons on their way to their second win in the current Champions League season.

Midfield:

Left midfield: Warren Zaire-Emery, Paris Saint-Germain

Warren Zaire-Emery is a rising star at Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian-born midfielder only turned 17 in March this year, and on Wednesday he excelled in the Champions League with two assists against AC Milan

Central midfield: Rodri, Manchester City 

For the second time, Rodri finds himself among the team of the week. The midfielder from Madrid accounted for a full 10% of his team's possession, highlighting his impact on the Cityzens' play. The cherry on top of his performance was the assist for the decisive goal by teammate Erling Haaland.

Central midfield: Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig 

After an incredible start to his Leipzig tenure, Xavi Simons seemed to have tailed off a bit in recent weeks. So it was all the more impressive to see him bounce back in the Champions League with two goals against Red Star Belgrade. The young Dutchman continues to be a key player in coach Marco Rose's attacking line.

Right midfield: Fermin LopezBarcelona 

In the 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao last weekend for Barcelona, it was the young homegrown talent of Marc Guiu who made the difference. A few days later, Fermin Lopez did the same. The youngster virtually set up the first goal for Ferran Torres with a shot against the post, and then scored the second himself. The fact remains - La Masia remains an insatiable source of top talent.

Attacking midfield: Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal 

Last year, after a strong start to the season, Gabriel Jesus was absent for a long time with a serious injury, which is perhaps one of the reasons why Arsenal did not quite manage to win the Premier League. This year he is in top form, at least in the Champions League, and played a decisive role in the Gunners' away win in Seville with two goals.

Attack:

Forward: EvanilsonPorto 

Three goals in a Champions League match is an extraordinary achievement in itself. But to do it as a substitute is a sensation. Evanilson has not yet gone beyond the status of a wildcard in Porto, but on Wednesday in Antwerp, his big moment came with three goals in the second half.

Striker: Erling Haaland, Manchester City 

No team of the week without Erling Haaland, you would think. In fact, the Norwegian was still without a goal in this year's competition until the game at Young Boys, so his brace at Wankdorf Stadium on matchday three is his first appearance in the team of the week.

Mentions
