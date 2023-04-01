PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group

Updated
Joe Cole and Eric Abidal led the draw
Paris St Germain will kick off their quest for a maiden Champions League trophy in a strong Group F featuring Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United following the draw on Thursday.

"Our group is certainly the most difficult... But we accept it. We are up against three absolute top opponents," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the club's website.

"To survive in this group, you need exceptional performances, and that's exactly what we're hoping for from our team."

Holders Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys in Group G.

City captured their first European crown this year and Pep Guardiola's side should have few problems in making the last 16, having handed Leipzig a 7-0 thrashing in last year's tournament.

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid will play Serie A champions Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in Group C. German heavyweights Bayern Munich take on Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A.

Last season's runners-up Inter Milan meet Benfica, RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad in Group D, while Europa League winners Sevilla and Arsenal were drawn together in Group B along with PSV Eindhoven and RC Lens.

LaLiga champions Barcelona take on Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in Group H and Group E is made up of Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic.

The Champions League group stage will begin on September 19th and conclude on December 13th. The knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place at London's Wembley Stadium in June.

