Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  2. Football
  Real Madrid will not travel to Ballon d'Or awards with Vinicius reportedly set to miss out

Real Madrid will not travel to Ballon d'Or awards with Vinicius reportedly set to miss out

Reuters
The Ballon d'Or
The Ballon d'OrREUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq
Real Madrid have cancelled their delegation's plans to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday at the last minute as the club understand that their Brazil forward Vinicius Jr. (24) will not win the award, sources told Reuters.

Bookmakers had Vinicius Jr, the Champions League player of the year, as the heavy odds-on favourite to claim his first Ballon d'Or, which is presented to the best player in the world, ahead of Manchester City's Spain midfielder Rodri, 28, and Real's England international Jude Bellingham.

Vinicius Jr helped Real to a Champions League-LaLiga double last term along with 21-year-old Bellingham, who was named LaLiga MVP after scoring a career best 19 goals in a sparkling debut campaign and helping England reach the EURO 2024 final.

Rodri, who City manager Pep Guardiola has called "the best midfielder in the world", was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League trophy last season and was named best player at this year's European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title.

Real and France Football, which organises the Ballon d'Or awards, were not immediately available to comment.

Mentions
FootballVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorRodrigo HernandezReal MadridManchester City
Football
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea fined by FA for pitchside melee
Mario Balotelli back in Serie A after signing for Genoa
Paulo Fonseca says Milan's rhythm hit by late postponement of Bologna match
Cole Palmer admits Chelsea's youthful side creates its own pressures
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana legend Agyemang-Badu picks Ademola Lookman as Africa's best
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag the latest to wilt in Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow
Ferdinand: Ten Hag sacked after failing to recover from Liverpool defeat
Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season
Updated
