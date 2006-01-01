Advertisement
  3. Retirement can make you feel 'like an alien' in tennis, says Roger Federer

Retirement can make you feel 'like an alien' in tennis, says Roger Federer

Federer often watches tennis these days
Federer often watches tennis these days Larry Marano / INSTAR Images / Profimedia
Tennis great Roger Federer (43) said on Wednesday staying involved with the sport in retirement helped him avoid feeling "like an alien" ahead of this week's Laver Cup tournament in Berlin.

Federer who helped create the tournament, retired at the Laver Cup in London two years ago and has since stayed involved with the competition as an ambassador.

"I'm happy I went back right away to some tournaments," the 43-year-old told reporters.

"I feel I ripped the bandaid off quite quickly and when I walk around the tennis sites I still feel I belong there.

"I don't feel like an alien, which is a good thing because you can feel like that very quickly.

"People (and) players ask you 'what are you doing here?' and you're like 'exactly - if you keep talking like this, I will never come back'."

He continued: "I'm happy I'm still able to feel comfortable in a setting like this because it would be so much easier just to stay home, get comfortable at home and realise you don't need to be on tour anymore."

Current world number one Yannik Sinner
Current world number one Yannik SinnerČTK / imago sportfotodienst / R4924_italyphotopress

The 20-time Grand Slam winner praised up-and-coming stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz looking ahead to next year's Australian Open.

Federer held out hope for his remaining contemporaries Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who will both be absent from the Laver Cup.

"With Rafa we don't know - it remains to be seen. It's hard for me to make a prediction on Rafa because of the little tennis he has played this year.

"Novak, winning the Olympics and playing somewhat let's say a full season - he didn't bow out because of injuries, he chose to play less which is normal when you get a bit older. I feel like he has chances moving forward.

"I look forward to Australia which is the next Slam. I think he's definitely going to be one of the favourites along with Sinner and Alvarez.

"I think the Australian Open story will be a very cool one to follow."

Nadal pulled out of the Laver Cup with injury but his compatriot Alcaraz will take part as a member of Team Europe against Team World.

German Alexander Zverev will also play for Team Europe and Federer said he was "so close" to winning a maiden Grand Slam, but needed to attack more in crucial moments.

"I see someone who's playing much too passively, much too defensively when it matters the most," he said.

"I think (Zverev) has to remind himself to try to not be too passive and then I think honestly something really great can happen for him."

Team Europe won the first four events, starting in 2017, but Team World have won the past two.

