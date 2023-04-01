Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia as Cavendish claims final stage

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Giro d'Italia Tours
  4. Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia as Cavendish claims final stage
Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia as Cavendish claims final stage
The Tour de France is now the only Grand Tour that Roglic hasn't won
The Tour de France is now the only Grand Tour that Roglic hasn't won
Reuters
Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d'Italia when he retained the overall lead in Sunday's 21st and final stage in Rome - won by Mark Cavendish - a day after he ousted Geraint Thomas from the maglia rosa in a dramatic time trial.

The 33-year-old seized the pink jersey with a powerful performance in Saturday's penultimate stage and finished Sunday's ceremonial 126-km flat route unscathed as Cavendish produced a vintage performance to win his last-ever Giro stage.

Cavendish, who will retire at the end of the season, marked his final appearance at the Giro with a sensational sprint victory, clinching his first victory for Astana Qazaqstan and a 17th career win at the Giro.

Jumbo Visma-rider Roglic finished 14 seconds ahead of Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and 75 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates in the overall standings to add a first Giro title to his three Vuelta triumphs from 2019 to 2021.

In 2020, Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic lost the 2020 Tour de France title after giving up his lead and the overall race victory to compatriot Tadej Pogacar in a mountain time trial on the penultimate stage.

It appeared as if Roglic's title hopes were evaporating again when he rode over a pothole around midway through Saturday's brutal climb up Monte Lussari and his chain came off, before losing more time as he was forced to change bikes.

But, cheered on by thousands of fans from across the border to Slovenia, he regrouped to take a 14-second overall advantage and made no mistake in the final stage, cruising through the Italian capital to expand his Grand Tour portfolio.

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursCavendish MarkRoglic PrimozThomas Geraint
Road cycling
Primoz Roglic poised to win Giro as Geraint Thomas cracks in decisive time trial
Geraint Thomas takes big step towards Giro victory after brutal Queen stage
Zana wins stage 18 of Giro d'Italia as Thomas extends lead and Roglic leapfrogs Almeida
Alberto Dainese wins Giro stage 17 after mass sprint
Almeida wins Giro stage 16, Thomas back in pink while Roglic loses time to both
Mark Cavendish: The 'Manx Missile' who sprinted his way to cycling's peak
Mark Cavendish to retire at end of 2023
Brandon McNulty wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia in sprint finish
German Nico Denz takes second stage win at Giro as Bruno Armirail steals race lead
Movistar climber Einer Rubio wins shortened Giro stage 13 as weather chaos continues
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz