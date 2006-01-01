Pogacar wins Grand Prix of Montreal with solo attack after skipping Olympics

Tadej Pogacar (25) won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday for his first triumph since winning his third Tour de France in July.

Pogacar skipped the Olympics but joined a stong field for the two Grand Prix in Canada this week.

The Slovenian UAE rider attacked late in the 17 laps of 12.3 kilometres around Montreal for his 21st win of the season by a clear margin.

Pello Bilbao of Spain was second at 24 seconds with a clutch of riders contesting a sprint for third where Julian Alaphilippe of France took the photo finish another 16 seconds back after the tough five hours slog.

Pogacar also won there in 2022.