  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Femmes Tours
  4. Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage six win of Tour de France Femmes

Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage six win of Tour de France Femmes

Kerbaol celebrates her win
Kerbaol celebrates her winAFP
Cedrine Kerbaol (23) became the first-ever home stage winner of the Tour de France Femmes after a late attack on the hilly sixth stage from Remiremont to Mortgeau on Friday.

Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) broke clear on the descent of the day's final climb with 15km to go, opening up a gap that proved decisive, winning by 21 seconds from the pursuing group.

Her daring ride lifted her to second in the general classification, 16 seconds behind yellow jersey wearer Katarzyna Niewiadoma who took the lead on the previous stage following a crash involving then-leader Demi Vollering.

Dutch great Marianne Vos sprinted to second on the stage to take over the green jersey.

Saturday's 164-km stage features five categorised climbs.

