  Flashscore News
  Road cycling
  Tour de France Femmes Tours
  Charlotte Kool wins second consecutive Tour de France Femmes stage

Charlotte Kool wins second consecutive Tour de France Femmes stage

Charlotte Kool winning Stage 2
Charlotte Kool winning Stage 2AFP
Dutchwoman Charlotte Kool (25) of Team DSM–Firmenich PostNL continued her perfect start to the Tour de France Femmes as she won the second stage, a 69.7km ride from Dordrecht to Rotterdam on Tuesday to maintain her hold on the yellow jersey.

Team SD Worx–Protime's Lorena Wiebes finished second ahead of her Dutch compatriot Marianne Vos of Visma–Lease a Bike.

Kool leads the General classification ahead of Anniina Ahtosalo and Wiebes.

"We were a bit far, but I tried to stay calm," Kool told reporters. "I launched my sprint, and it was enough.

"We were in control the whole day. It was a hectic course, but I like it.

"Dreams come true quite fast these days. First yesterday (in the yellow jersey), now today. I guess I'm stronger than ever, I didn't expect this."

Stage three is a 6.3km time trial in Rotterdam.

