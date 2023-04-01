Dani Martinez out of Tour de France with concussion

Dani Martinez out of Tour de France with concussion
Dani Martinez was a domestique for the likes of Carlos Rodriguez and Tom Pidcock at this year's Tour
Dani Martinez was a domestique for the likes of Carlos Rodriguez and Tom Pidcock at this year's Tour
Twitter: @IneosGrenadiers
Colombian Dani Martinez (27) pulled out of the Tour de France before Sunday's 15th stage after suffering concussion in a crash on Saturday, his Ineos-Grenadiers team said.

"Unfortunately, Dani Martinez will not take to the start of stage 15 after a crash he suffered in yesterday’s stage," the British outfit said in a statement.

"After further medical assessment by our team doctor post stage, symptoms of concussion were detected. Dani will now adhere to the team’s concussion recovery protocols, before being cleared to race again."

Martinez, a Tour stage winner in 2020, was one of several riders to be caught up in a huge crash at the start of the 14th stage.

