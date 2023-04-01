'Hunted' Jonas Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. 'Hunted' Jonas Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll
'Hunted' Jonas Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll
Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard cycles to the stage during the official teams presentation
Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard cycles to the stage during the official teams presentation
AFP
Cycling's Tour de France, with its caravan of teams, media, publicity and security, was visible everywhere around Bilbao on Thursday, as champion Jonas Vingegaard prepared to start the defence of his title.

The 22 teams received a loud reception on their parade in downtown Bilbao.

Starting in front of the landmark Guggenheim Museum with the tension tangible as riders warmed up beneath low-hanging black clouds with the peculiar hills straddling the horizon.

"I feel good, I feel ready, I'm where I want to be," said Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard.

Vingegaard said he was ready to renew his rivalry with two-time champion Tadej Pogacar and laughed off suggestions that the Slovenian would be hampered by a wrist injury suffered in April.

"I expect (him) to attack right from stage one, just like he did last year, and I'll be there to follow him," said the Dane.

"As champion, you could say I'm the hunted man, but believe me I'll be hunting too."

The 110th edition will spend three days in the Basque country, where cycling is hugely popular and the course should provide for a thrilling start.

Stage 1 is a constantly undulating circuit of 182km starting and ending in Bilbao.

"This kind of start here in the Basque Country means the guys trying to win the race can't relax at all," said France's Julian Alaphilippe, one of the attack-minded riders who could find Saturday's opening stage attractive.

Jumbo's Wout van Aert is another rider to watch out for on the first day.

"This is the biggest race in the world and I hope I can start it well because I know how good it feels," said the Belgian.

Bilbao is decked out with Tour de France images on the sides of buses and flooded with local police wearing the regional red berets.

At Thursday's reception, the riders were given a taster of what is expected along the roadsides of this cycling heartland.

'In memory of Gino'

Tour director Christian Prudhomme described the region as "the yellow jersey of spectators".

Local rider Mikel Landa, of the Bahrain Victorious team, who grew up speaking Basque, beamed when asked how he felt ahead of the race.

"There are seven of us (riders) from the region, the excitement and passion for cycling of the Basque people is huge," said Landa, who finished fourth on the 2021 Tour and could challenge again this year.

His teammate Pello Bilbao, from the Basque town of Guernica, said he, Landa and the six other Bahrain Victorious riders would be doing their best to honour Gino Maeder, who died aged 26 following a fall in the Tour of Switzerland earlier this month.

"Every day we'll be riding in memory of Gino," he said of his Swiss former teammate.

The Tour also takes in the neighbouring coastal city of San Sebastian, which hosted the Grand Depart of the 1992 Tour.

Sunday's second stage embarks from the town of Vitoria and runs to San Sebastian, while stage three starts at Amorebieta-Etxano and takes the peloton away from the Spanish Basque Country across the border with France to Bayonne on a largely flat 185km run.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursVingegaard Jonas
Related Articles
Defending Tour de France champion Vingegaard mindful of Pogacar's mind games
Bone broken but ambition intact for Tadej Pogacar at upcoming Tour de France
Pogacar and Vingegaard set for thrilling third Tour de France act amid safety concerns
Show more
Road cycling
Last chance saloon as Cavendish struggles to get to grips with Tour record
Bilbao buzzing as Tour de France gets ready for thrilling race to Paris
Tom Pidcock expects more cautious Tour descents after Gino Mader's death
Egan Bernal grateful to be alive and ready for comeback at Tour de France
Bold man Mark Cavendish targeting history as he plots Tour de France last hurrah
Ineos Grenadiers confirm Egan Bernal to make Tour de France return after two years
Biniam Girmay to lead Intermarche-Wanty team at the Tour de France
Former winner Chris Froome left out of Israel-Premier Tech's Tour de France team
Refreshed Tadej Pogacar ready for another tilt at Tour de France after wrist injury
Giro d'Italia winner Primoz Roglic confirms he won't compete in Tour de France
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe today, Firmino set to join Al-Ahli
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Midfielders on the move: The story of the summer transfer window in the Premier League