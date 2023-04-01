Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France stage 13 as Pogacar closes in on race leader Vingegaard

Updated
Michal Kwiatkowski punches the air after winning the 13th stage of the Tour on Bastille Day
Reuters
Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (33) won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 138-km ride from Chatillon sur Chalaronne to the summit of Le Grand Colombier on Friday as Tadej Pogacar (24) continued to claw back time on overall leader Jonas Vingegaard (26) with a late, brutal uphill sprint to drop the defending champion.

The Slovenian, Tour winner in 2020 and 2021, stood on the pedals inside the last kilometre and launched a furious sprint with Denmark's Vingegaard holding his wheel before losing the slipstream and four seconds on the line.

Pogacar, who has now beaten Vingegaard in the last three mountain stages, took third place on the day, 50 seconds behind Poland's Kwiatkowski, the best of the breakaway riders.

Pogacar, who picked up four bonus seconds, trails Vingegaard by nine seconds in the general classification.

He stayed quiet in the main bunch all day and for most of the 17.4km ascent at 7.1% before attacking, once again showing his capacity to produce a massive, short effort on a steep finish.

"My goal for today was to keep the yellow jersey, I'm in yellow tonight so I'm super happy," Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard, whose emotions never transpire, told a news conference.

"I know that in such a finale Tadej is more explosive than me."

Pogacar was equally happy as he ramped up the pressure on his rival.

"It's a good day for us. It's even a small victory for us because we gained some time on Vingegaard. The breakaway group was fast so we did not risk wasting too much energy in chasing them before blowing things up in the final climb," he said.

His UAE Emirates teammates set the pace at the bottom of the climb, chasing the breakaway riders, but Kwiatkowski perfectly managed his stamina to give Ineos-Grenadiers their first win in this year's Tour, a year to the day after Tom Pidcock (23) on L'Alpe d'Huez.

Belgian Maxim Van Gils (23) was the only other breakaway rider to hold off Pogacar as he zig-zagged over the line for second, his face a pale mask of pain.

In a carbon copy of last Sunday's finale to the Puy de Dome, Vingegaard limited the damage to take fourth place with Britain's Pidcock fifth, 1:03 off the pace.

Australian Jai Hindley (27) cemented his third place in the overall standings by taking sixth place, a further two seconds behind.

He now trails Vingegaard by 2:51 but leads Spain's Carlos Rodriguez (22) by 1:57.

Saturday's 14th stage is a gruelling Alpine effort over 152 kilometres ending in Morzine after a tricky descent from the punishing Col de Joux Plane, a 11.6km ascent at 8.1%.

