Primoz Roglic will not start Tour de France stage 13 after Thursday's crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Primoz Roglic will not start Tour de France stage 13 after Thursday's crash

Primoz Roglic will not start Tour de France stage 13 after Thursday's crash

Roglic suffered a crash yesterday
Roglic suffered a crash yesterdayProfimedia
Primoz Roglic (34) will not start stage 13 of the Tour de France following a crash the previous day, his team Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe said on Friday.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia winner Roglic was brought down 12 km from the finish line on Thursday, a day after losing 25 seconds after another crash on stage 11.

"Primoz Roglic underwent careful examination by our medical team after yesterday’s stage and again this morning. The decision has been taken that he will not start today," Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe wrote on X.

Roglic was sixth in the standings after he finished Thursday's race.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursRoglic Primoz
Related Articles
Frenchman Turgis wins gravel-laden Tour de France stage nine, Pogacar retains lead
Tadej Pogacar stays on track for Giro/Tour double as Remco Evenepoel wins time trial
Pogacar wins Tour de France stage four and takes yellow jersey
Show more
Road cycling
British rider Tom Pidcock quits Tour de France due to Covid-19
Jasper Philipsen sprints to Tour de France stage 13 win as Tadej Pogacar retains lead
Updated
Sprint king Biniam Girmay wants 'more black riders' in Tour de France
Girmay wins Tour de France stage 12 as Roglic falls out of GC contention
Vingegaard wins Tour de France stage 11, Pogacar extends lead
Belgian Philipsen wins Tour de France Stage 10 as Pogacar retains lead
Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win and dismisses 'scared' Pogacar comment
Tour of Austria's final stage cancelled after Drege's death
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Villa close to Onana deal, Barcelona preparing Williams bid
Carlos Alcaraz laughs off Wimbledon boos after EURO 2024 final joke
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings