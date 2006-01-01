Primoz Roglic will not start Tour de France stage 13 after Thursday's crash

Primoz Roglic (34) will not start stage 13 of the Tour de France following a crash the previous day, his team Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe said on Friday.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia winner Roglic was brought down 12 km from the finish line on Thursday, a day after losing 25 seconds after another crash on stage 11.

"Primoz Roglic underwent careful examination by our medical team after yesterday’s stage and again this morning. The decision has been taken that he will not start today," Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe wrote on X.

Roglic was sixth in the standings after he finished Thursday's race.