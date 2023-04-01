Tour de France leader Vingegaard tested four times in last two days for anti-doping

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Tour de France leader Vingegaard tested four times in last two days for anti-doping
Tour de France leader Vingegaard tested four times in last two days for anti-doping
Vingegaard will be hard to beat now after extending his overall lead on Tuesday
Vingegaard will be hard to beat now after extending his overall lead on Tuesday
Reuters
Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard (26) has undergone four anti-doping tests in the last two days, including one an hour before the start of Wednesday's 17th stage, his Jumbo-Visma team said.

Vingegaard extended his overall lead to one minute and 48 seconds over second-placed Tadej Pogacar (24) with a stunning performance in Tuesday's individual time trial, which he won by 1:38.

Pogacar was second in the stage.

"It was already the fourth in two days," a Jumbo-Visma spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are perfectly fine with it. We've been asking the International Cycling Union (UCI) to act like this actually."

Pogacar and his teammates were also tested on Wednesday morning an hour before the start in Saint Gervais, a UAE Emirates spokesperson told Reuters.

Since 2021, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has been handling testing in cycling.

On the Tour de France, the overall leader is tested every day and every stage winner has to undergo an anti-doping test as well.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursVingegaard JonasPogacar Tadej
Related Articles
Pogacar's camp stunned but ready to go all-in again to beat Vingegaard
Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow with stunning Tour de France time trial performance
Updated
Pogacar says he understands scepticism about incredible Tour performances
Show more
Road cycling
Felix Gall finally settles and matures into top Austrian hope on the Tour
Pogacar and Vingegaard to race alone for a change in highly-anticipated time trial
Velo Magazine announces Velo d'Or cycling award to be handed out in ceremony
Jonas Vingegaard's team considering legal action against fan who caused Tour crash
Tom Pidcock picks Tadej Pogacar to win 'all-out war' for Tour de France title
Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard welcomes scepticism about performances
Wout Poels wins Tour de France stage 15 as Pogacar and Vingegaard finish together
Dani Martinez out of Tour de France with concussion
Vingegaard and Pogacar locked in close thriller as motorbikes spoil stage
Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14 as Jonas Vingegaard retains lead after Pogacar duel
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang set for Marseille, Benjamin Mendy returns to football
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |