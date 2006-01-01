Advertisement
Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert ends season after crash in Vuelta a Espana

Van Aert celebrates winning stage seven of the Vuelta
Van Aert celebrates winning stage seven of the VueltaREUTERS / Jon Nazca / File Photo
Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert (29) will not race again this season after a crash in the Vuelta a Espana, his team Visma Lease a Bike said on Thursday.

He suffered a serious knee injury following a crash during a descent in stage 16 of the Vuelta on Tuesday.

"Van Aert stays in the hospital in Belgium, where he will receive intravenous antibiotics to minimise the risk of infection," Visma said in a statement.

"He will then take a break to make a full recovery before cautiously setting his sights on the next season."

At the time of his withdrawal, Van Aert was leading both the points and King of the Mountains rankings.

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursWout Van Aert
