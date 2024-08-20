Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Three-time champion Roglic takes red jersey after fourth stage of Vuelta a Espana

Three-time champion Roglic takes red jersey after fourth stage of Vuelta a Espana

Updated
Hansgrohe's Primoz Roglic before training
Hansgrohe's Primoz Roglic before trainingREUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File photo
Three-times former champion Primoz Roglic (34) won the first mountain stage of this year's Vuelta a Espana as he showed his strength at the end of a ferocious climb to Pico Villuercas on Tuesday.

On a baking hot 170km fourth stage in which the peloton crossed from Portugal into Spain for the first time, Roglic burst past Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) to snatch the win.

Belgium's Van Eetvelt paid the price for celebrating what would have been a maiden Grand Tour stage win too early, raising his arm in triumph then banging his handlebars in frustration as Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe rider Roglic sneaked past on the line.

Slovenian Roglic moved into the overall race lead for the first time, taking the red jersey from Belgium's Wout Van Aert.

"It was not the main objective of the day (to win the stage)," Roglic told Eurosport. "But when you see the guys fighting hard in this heat I was happy to finish it off."

The first day for the GC contenders to play their cards saw Roglic put down a marker while Portugal's Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) finished third on the stage and is second in the overall standings, eight seconds back.

Spaniard Enrique Mas also finished strongly and is third overall 32 seconds back while compatriot Mikel Landa made an impressive late surge to reach the front before being overtaken.

But it was a disappointing day for American defending champion Sepp Kuss (Visma–Lease a Bike) who lost 28 seconds to Roglic and is more than one minute behind overall.

A tough stage featuring four categorised climbs was decided on the last of them as the two remaining members of a breakaway group - Pablo Castrillo and Bruno Armirail - were caught.

The 14km Pico Villuercas climb topped out at 20% gradients in places, shredding the lead group with several big names unable to stay in contact with the front.

Landa launched the first attack inside the kilometre but was unable to sustain it and it was left for Van Eetvelt, Roglic, Mas, Almeida and Felix Gall to fight it out.

Mentions
Road cyclingRoglic PrimozVan Eetvelt LennertBorankova DanaVan Aert WoutAlmeida JoaoVuelta a Espana ToursLanda MikelKuss SeppCastrillo PabloArmirail Bruno
Related Articles
Wout van Aert outsprints Kaden Groves to win Vuelta stage three and keep red jersey
Kaden Groves wins Vuelta stage two as Wout van Aert takes red jersey
Former teammates Kuss and Roglic to battle for wide open Vuelta a Espana
Show more
Road cycling
Triple Olympic medalist Matt Richardson switches allegiance to Great Britain
Poland's Niewiadoma fights off Vollering to win first Tour de France Femmes title
Ghekiere goes it alone to win Tour de France Femmes stage seven
Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage six win of Tour de France Femmes
Vas wins Tour de France Femmes stage five, Niewiadoma in yellow after Vollering crashes
Rookie Puck Pieterse wins stage four of women's Tour de France
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Fulham nearing move for Berge, Atletico closing in on Gallagher
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open
Injured Lionel Messi left out of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers squad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings