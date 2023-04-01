Kopecky wins women's road race with stunning late attack on streets of Glasgow

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. World Championships Women Races
  4. Kopecky wins women's road race with stunning late attack on streets of Glasgow
Kopecky wins women's road race with stunning late attack on streets of Glasgow
Updated
Kopecky celebrates after thrilling victory
Kopecky celebrates after thrilling victory
Reuters
Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (27) crowned a magnificent UCI World Championships with a blistering late attack to win the women's elite road race on the streets of Glasgow on Sunday.

Kopecky, who won two golds on the track during the championships, burst from a small group of leaders on the final lap of the city circuit and powered to victory.

Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig initially managed to go with Kopecky but she could not cope with the Belgian's speed.

Kopecky cruised over the line at the end of the 150km trek, celebrating her first world road title.

Dutchwoman Demi Vollering, who won the recent Tour de France Femmes, pipped Uttrup Ludwig to the line to take silver.

Kopecky's hat-trick of golds from the Glasgow world championships included her titles in the elimination and points races at the Chris Hoy Velodrome where she also won a bronze medal in the omnium.

The final action from the 11 day championships that included virtually every cycling discipline and 46 world titles up for grabs, proved a fitting climax to a two-wheeled festival with thousands lining the streets of Glasgow.

Beginning near Loch Lomond, the race was always likely to really ignite once the riders arrived for the six 14.3km circuits of the city alongside the River Clyde.

Swiss rider Elise Chabbey was the first to show her hand with an attack that caught out the bunch and she extended her advantage to more than a minute as the laps ticked down.

Kopecky was frustrated at times at being forced to lead the chasers, gesticulating at one point and slamming on her brakes.

But they gradually reeled in Chabbey and at the start of the final lap her time at the front was over.

Britain's Lizzie Deignan, world champion eight years ago, hit the front with Christina Schweinberger but that was shortlived as Uttrup Ludwig and Kopecky with Vollering also in the mix despite shaking off her leg with cramp.

Kopecky's next attack proved decisive as she went clear with six kilometres remaining.

It seemed audacious but there was no stopping her as she crested the last climb and soloed to victory.

"An amazing year and a hard year," an emotional Kopecky told Eurosport. "I don't know what makes me keep me pushing, I don't know what I was thinking, but this is a dream that came true.

"To win three gold medals here is too crazy for words."

Kopecky's win followed compatriot Remco Evenepoel's gold medal in the men's road individual pursuit.

The final day's other action took place on the BMX racing circuit where Britain's Olympic champion Bethany Shriever took gold ahead of Laura Smulders of the Netherlands.

The men's podium was filled with French riders as Mahieu Romain won gold ahead of Arthur Pilard and Joris Daudet.

Mentions
Road cyclingWorld Championships Women RacesKopecky Lotte
Related Articles
Chloe Dygert powers to the World Championship title in road time trial
Vollering battles to maiden Tour de France Femmes title with a dominant final time trial
Vollering grasps Tour de France Femmes lead with victory atop Tourmalet
Show more
Road cycling
Pidcock and Ferrand-Prevot win MTB cross country golds at World Championships
Remco Evenepoel pips Filippo Ganna to gold in world road time trial
Former Giro winner Geoghegan Hart to leave Ineos Grenadiers for Lidl-Trek
'I'm a lot better than he was,' says Ben Wiggins as he follows the wheel of his father
First Spanish Tour de France winner 'The Eagle of Toldedo' Bahamontes dies aged 95
Italian Filippo Ganna snatches pursuit gold from clutches of Daniel Bigham
Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel wins world road title after superb ride
Men's world championships resumes after protestors halted road race for an hour
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Football Tracker: Poch's Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool, Spurs clinch a point
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal targeting Neymar deal, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Declan Rice was a crucial addition but Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's key cog in midfield

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |