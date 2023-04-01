Rodgers injured on Jets debut, coach fears Achilles damage

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. Rodgers injured on Jets debut, coach fears Achilles damage
Rodgers injured on Jets debut, coach fears Achilles damage
It was a nightmare debut for Rodgers
It was a nightmare debut for Rodgers
Reuters
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he fears Aaron Rodgers (39) has injured his Achilles tendon after the quarterback left Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to an injury sustained on his first drive with his new team.

Rodgers, who joined the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd with 11:15 left in the first quarter.

After briefly getting to his feet, he sat back down on the turf before being helped off the field. He was examined on the sidelines by team medical staff before heading to the locker room and did not return to the game.

"Concerned with his Achilles," Saleh told reporters after the game, which the Jets won 22-16.

"An MRI is probably going to confirm what we think has happened, so prayers tonight, but it's not good."

Rodgers has stirred excitement among Jets fans after his move in the off-season from the Packers, where he won four league MVP awards and led the team to a Super Bowl title in 2011.

"I hurt for Aaron and how much he has invested in all of this," added Saleh. "I'm still going to hold out hope. But my heart's with Aaron right now, nobody else."

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers at quarterback and led the Jets to the win in overtime.

Mentions
American footballRodgers AaronNew York JetsBuffalo BillsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Mahomes chases more Super Bowl glory as NFL season begins
Injuries raise concerns with NFL season to begin this weekend
Damar Hamlin makes Buffalo Bills' roster seven months after cardiac arrest
Show more
American football
Bengals QB Burrow inks record NFL deal on eve of season
Rams lose star receiver Kupp for first four NFL games
Lions edge Super Bowl winners Chiefs in NFL season opener
Nassib, NFL's first openly gay player, announces his retirement
Cowboys retain title of NFL's most valuable team
NFL transaction roundup: QBs Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley released
Most Read
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone
Paul Pogba reportedly tests positive for testosterone
Record-breaking Ronaldo 'wants more' with Portugal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings