Netherlands cruise to victory over Romania to progress into EURO 2024 quarters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Netherlands cruise to victory over Romania to progress into EURO 2024 quarters

Netherlands cruise to victory over Romania to progress into EURO 2024 quarters

Netherlands' team celebrate their opening goal from Cody Gakpo
Netherlands' team celebrate their opening goal from Cody GakpoAFP
The Netherlands overcame a resolute Romania side to come out of the contest with a 3-0 victory and a place in their first UEFA European Championship quarter-final since 2008.

Romania’s commitment was unmistakable from the very beginning, with the team pressing relentlessly while Ianis Hagi wore a head covering after sustaining a cut inside three minutes.

There was also quality on display when Dennis Man glided inside and hit a threatening effort narrowly off-target. Despite the Netherlands suffering during the early stages, they opened the scoring 20 minutes in when Cody Gakpo sparked into life and cut inside Andrei Rațiu before smashing his strike past Florin Nita at the near post.

Cody Gakpo's goal sequence
Cody Gakpo's goal sequenceAFP, Opta by StatsPerform

That gave Ronald Koeman’s side a visible boost and Radu Dragusin had to rush out to block Tijjani Reijnders block, with Stefan de Vrij heading into the side netting from the ensuing corner.

Dragusin continued to valiantly fight back against the building Dutch pressure, putting in an impressive tackle on Memphis Depay and masterfully cutting out Denzel Dumfries’ cutback.

There was still a blow for the Tricolorii as Vasile Mogos’ first Euros appearance ended early following a collision with Dumfries, but a mistake at either end went unpunished by Xavi Simons and Denis Dragus before the break.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Reijnders burst through Romania shortly after the restart but saw his strike blocked by the sprawling figure of Bogdan Racovițan, and it wasn’t long until a superb Andrei Ratiu tackle and desperate Romanian defending denied Depay.

The Oranje craved a second goal, yet that continued to evade them as Virgil van Dijk’s header went behind off the post and Gakpo’s instinctive would-be goal was ruled out for offside.

An intelligent Depay free-kick and a Joey Veerman attempt both drifted marginally wide to keep an equaliser tantalisingly close for a Romania side that refused to waver.

Gakpo eventually forced that buffer as he determinedly got past Dragusin and laid the ball off for Donyell Malen to convert. Malen then embarked on a blistering run and finished clinically to add an extra layer of gloss to the scoreline as the Netherlands earned their first Euros knockout win since 2004.

Romania’s campaign will be remembered with pride as they progressed past the group stage for the first time since 2000, but they now go home having lost two of their last three.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Flashscore player ratings
Flashscore player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroNetherlandsRomania
Related Articles
Netherlands boss Koeman calls for a 'reaction' from his players against Romania
Pressure on the Netherlands against Romania in last 16 but not in every sense
Dutch captain Van Dijk admits side may have overestimated own qualities
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Arnautovic misses big chance for Austria as Turkey continue to lead
Updated
Koeman urges Netherlands players not to drop performance level after Romania win
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams, Wolves sign Strand Larsen
Updated
Canada blow as Buchanan suffers lower leg injury in Copa America training
Mangala completes permanent move to Lyon from Nottingham Forest
Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall
Wolves sign Norwegian forward Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo
Why today's Euros cannot hope to match the success & stars of EURO '88
Brighton boss Hurzeler eager to 'challenge the establishment'
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Costa saves three straight in shootout as Portugal advance past Slovenia
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams, Wolves sign Strand Larsen
EURO 2024 Tracker: Arnautovic misses big chance for Austria as Turkey continue to lead
Cristiano Ronaldo on EURO 2024 redemption trail after Slovenia penalty ride

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings