Rory McIlroy cards first-ever PGA hole-in-one at Travelers Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Rory McIlroy cards first-ever PGA hole-in-one at Travelers Championship
Rory McIlroy cards first-ever PGA hole-in-one at Travelers Championship
McIlroy played the shot of the day
McIlroy played the shot of the day
Reuters
Players as accomplished as Rory McIlroy (34) rarely have notable firsts late into their careers but the Northern Irishman crossed another milestone on Thursday by carding his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour at the Travelers Championship.

McIlroy's tee shot at the par-three 214-yard eighth landed on the green and rolled directly into the hole. The 34-year-old threw both arms in the air and high-fived his caddie and playing partners Tom Kim and Viktor Hovland.

According to the PGA Tour, the four-time major winner had previously played 3,253 par-three holes on the circuit. It was McIlroy's second ace in competition having made one in Abu Dhabi on the DP World Tour in 2015.

"As hole-in-ones go, I've had them in the past where it has been an okay shot and you get a little lucky (but) that was the best shot of the day that I hit, and it's obviously a bonus for it to go into the hole," McIlroy said.

"It was really cool. I played pretty averagely up until that point but I birdied the next couple of holes after that and it sort of got me into the tournament a bit."

McIlroy was playing his first round since his latest bid to end a nine-year major drought fell short at last week's U.S. Open, where he finished one shot back of Wyndham Clark.

McIlroy, who finished with a two-under-par 68 for the round, eight shots behind leader Denny McCarthy, did not keep the ball as a memento.

"I threw it away to someone," he said. "I'm not sentimental, I don't care. I'd rather have trophies than golf balls."

Mentions
GolfMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
McIlroy feeling positive after narrowly missing chance to end major drought at US Open
Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to capture maiden major at US Open
Stage set for thrilling US Open finish in LA with Fowler and Clark leading the way
Show more
Golf
Veteran Lee-Anne Pace takes one-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship
Denny McCarthy fires 60 for two-shot lead at PGA Traveler's Championship
Brooke Henderson counting on busy-bee approach to bolster form ahead of PGA Championship
US Senate panel invites PGA Tour commissioner, LIV CEO to testify on merger
Injury layoff leaves Korda 'hungry' ahead of Women's PGA Championship
World number two Nelly Korda returns for Women's PGA after back injury
Tom Watson questions PGA Tour deal with LIV Golf in open letter
Rickie Fowler falls short at US Open but leaves with spring in his step
Emotional Wyndham Clark pays tribute to late mother after US Open triumph
US Open co-leader Wyndham Clark not happy after playing 'twilight golf'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, Bayern sign Guerreiro
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Manchester City set to bid for West Ham captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice
Tennis Tracker: Aryna Sabalenka suffers early exit, Carlos Alcaraz through at Queen's