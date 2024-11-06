Rory McIlroy hopes Trump's election victory can help end PGA-LIV rift

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on after playing a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024

Rory McIlroy (35) feels that with Donald Trump sweeping the US presidential elections, a resolution in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf stand-off might be in sight.

Media reports this week suggested that the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and backers of LIV Golf, had reached an agreement with the PGA Tour to invest over a billion dollars in the newly formed PGA Tour Enterprise.

The world number three, who is playing this week's Abu Dhabi Championship, resigned from the PGA Tour policy board in November last year.

An attempt to return to the board was blocked by some players, but McIlroy was named to a players committee in May to be involved in the negotiations with the PIF.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly met with PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan in Riyadh last week, leading to speculation about the deal's finalisation.

McIlroy was adamant this was not the case and that he had yet to hear about it from Monahan.

"It's the first that I've heard of it. I know Jay was in Saudi Arabia last week and was having some meetings. But no, I think I would have heard if there was," said McIlroy, who was outspoken about LIV Golf in its early months but has advocated accepting PIF's investment from the end of last year.

"I know he's briefing the transaction committee tonight. So maybe some news comes out of that. But as far as I'm aware, I haven't heard a thing."

When asked if he'd be surprised a decision was reached this soon, McIlroy said: "I would. But then, obviously, given today's news with what's happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit. So we'll see."

McIlroy also said he thought Trump's relationship with Tesla boss Elon Musk could help get a deal over the line.

"He's got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him," added McIlroy. "We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too...

"It's probably a little less complicated than it actually is.

"But obviously Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He's got a great relationship with golf. He's a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?"

McIlroy closing on Race to Dubai title

McIlroy is currently leading the European Tour's Race to Dubai standings, more than 1,500 points ahead of second-placed Thriston Lawrence of South Africa.

A win in Abu Dhabi would secure a sixth Order of Merit crown, matching the achievement of the legendary Spaniard Seve Ballesteros, before next week's Tour Championship.

Only Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (eight) has won more than Ballesteros.

"Trying to go for six overall, it's a pretty meaningful thing to do," said McIlroy.

"Trying to get to Monty's number of eight, or maybe surpass, is definitely a goal in the future. But right now, just have focus on trying to get that sixth one and go from here.

"I am a European player and I would like to go down as the most successful European of all time. Obviously, Race to Dubai wins would count to that, but also major championships and hopefully, I've got a few more Ryder Cups ahead of me as well.

"I think it is a goal that's quite attainable over the next 10 years."

Among those trying to stop McIlroy this week include Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott and Robert MacIntyre, as well as LIV Golf stars Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton.