England have insisted Tom Curry (26) is "100% fit, healthy and ready to go" against Japan on Sunday despite the flanker's latest concussion.

Curry was knocked out when tackling Australia's Rob Valetini during the 23rd minute of England's 42-37 defeat by the Wallabies at Twickenham on November 9th and had to leave the field.

It was his second major head injury of the season after he was also removed from a club match for Sale in September, with Curry now having suffered five concussions in the last two years.

Concussion has become a major issue in several sports, with hundreds of former football, rugby union and rugby league players now taking legal action against governing bodies they allege failed to take reasonable action to protect them from permanent injury.

But England assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge said Wednesday all possible precautions were being taken with Curry, including the way he engages in physical contact after the dynamic back-row was included in Steve Borthwick's training squad to play Japan after completing his graduated return to play protocols.

"Tom's 100% fit, healthy and ready to go," said Strawbridge. "There's not a coach on the planet that isn't desperately concerned about the welfare of the players they coach."

Strawbridge added: "He's been through every protocol that exists and we're making some finer adjustments about how he enters contact - on both sides of the ball - to keep himself safe.

"He's a very brave player. There are some fundamental aspects to contact. Some of the bravest men are some of the most at risk, so how do we mitigate the risk?"

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was also concussed against Australia but, unlike Curry, the Exeter wing has not recovered sufficiently to be considered for the Japan game.

England are widely expected to end a five-match losing streak against a Japan team coached by former Red Rose boss Eddie Jones following defeats by New Zealand, Australia and world champions South Africa in their opening three November internationals.

Borthwick's position as head coach appears safe as England head into their final match of 2024, but Strawbridge accepted the backroom staff were in an uncomfortable spotlight.

"We're feeling a little bit of heat at the moment as a coaching group," he said.

"Our challenge is to remain true to what we believe in as coaches... It's not always easy.

"Steve's attitude hasn't shifted. Our aspirational thoughts remain the same and that is a sign of strong leadership."