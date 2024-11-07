Ireland captain Doris calms waters ahead of New Zealand test

New Ireland captain Caelan Doris (26) believes there is no bad blood with New Zealand following last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat as the teams prepare to meet in Dublin on Friday.

There were words exchanged at the end of the heated knockout fixture in Paris last year, which had followed a historic series win for Ireland in New Zealand in 2022 that set tongues wagging.

Animosity from the last few years has not been a subject in the Ireland dressing room, however.

"You obviously hear about some of the stuff that came out after the game (at the World Cup) but it hasn’t been a big thing for us at all this week," the number eight told reporters on Thursday.

"We’re very aware of their threats and how good a team they are and how good the individuals are that they have, that’s been the focus point more than anything else.

"Every time we play them, there is a good rivalry, mutual respect, these are two good sides going against each other.

"From last Monday when we first came together, it was about our progression, our evolution, getting better, and this is a big test in doing that."

Ireland had never beaten New Zealand before a 40-29 win in Chicago in 2016. There have been eight meetings since with four victories each.

"When you break new ground in terms of getting a win against them you know you can do it and there is more belief off the back of that," Doris said.

"It's not this thing that you've never gotten near or beaten before. Of course, there is still massive respect because you have to respect them given how good they are but there's also more belief, definitely."

Doris is aware of the threat of New Zealand’s loose trio at the back of the scrum, something he will have to counter along with flankers Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier.

"Looking at (Wallace) Sititi and obviously (Sam) Cane was world-class against us in the quarter-final, and (Ardie) Savea as well, (Samipeni) Finau off the bench too," Doris said.

"Sititi in particular is a young player who has been class in the Rugby Championship and last week against England. You love testing yourself against other world-class opposition and against very good back-rows as well.

"The three of us against the three of them will be a good challenge."

