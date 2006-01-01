Savea warns All Blacks must 'front up' in home Tests with England

Ardie Savea says the All Blacks need to step up when they host England in a two-Test home series next month

The All Blacks must "front up" to the firepower of England's forwards to avoid a repeat of their shock 2019 defeat, Ardie Savea warned Wednesday ahead of the two-Test home series.

New Zealand will play their first game of the year when they host England on July 6th in Dunedin before the teams meet again the following Saturday at Auckland's Eden Park.

The All Blacks haven't beaten the touring visitors since 2018.

England forced them into a 25-all draw when the sides met in 2022 at Twickenham, three years after New Zealand were stunned 19-7 in the semi-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup when Savea scored the All Blacks' only try against the English.

"We understand what they bring and if we don't match up or front up, it's going to be a long day," the loose forward told reporters.

"That's what happened in 2019. We got smacked on the nose and couldn't recover."

The All Blacks haven't played since losing the World Cup final 12-11 to South Africa in October, while England are fresh from thrashing Japan 52-17 in Tokyo last weekend.

The New Zealand squad gathered near Wellington on Wednesday to begin preparations under new head coach Scott Robertson.

Savea, voted world player of 2023, has had one game for his Wellington club team since his playing sabbatical in Japan finished in May.

He is relishing getting stuck into All Blacks training to prepare for England.

"The last time we played them we drew, so we have got a bit of history," he said.

"They have just played Japan and are going really well. We need to focus on ourselves and making sure we nail it."

Savea is wary of England play-maker Marcus Smith, who ran in one of their eight tries with a slick move from a set-play in Tokyo.

"They are physical, they are skilful and have Marcus Smith running their game," said Savea.

The All Blacks defence will need to pay England's fly-half special attention, Savea said.

"His unpredictability is a threat, he's growing into himself in the way he is controlling the game."

Like Savea, New Zealand's star back Beauden Barrett has spent the year so far playing club rugby in Japan. He is set to face England alongside his two brothers.

Scott Barrett has been named All Blacks captain with centre Jordie Barrett as his vice-captain.

The All Blacks have 10 days to prepare to face England and Beauden Barrett expects a simple game plan for Robertson's first game.

"The coaches have been really organised and their information presented has been layered," he said.

"We wouldn't be taking in a game plan that is too extensive so we'll keep it simple, but whatever we do, we'll be super clear come Friday and Saturday next week.

"We have obviously got a lot of work to do between now and then, but we're confident we will get to the right place."