South Africa have recalled experienced lock Eben Etzebeth for their crunch Nations Championship test against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, one of five changes to the starting XV that lost to France in Paris.

Etzebeth is set to extend his Springbok record to 148 caps by partnering Ruan Nortje in the second row, with Cameron Hanekom coming in at number eight as Jasper Wiese faces a possible suspension after his red card against the French.

Props Ox Nche and Wilco Louw plus hooker Malcolm Marx, who were originally selected as the front row last weekend before being replaced just before kick-off in a tactical switch, have been named in the starting XV again.

The backline remains the same with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf and Morne van den Berg the preferred scrumhalf.

South Africa will likely need to beat Ireland to reach the Nations Championship final, although a losing bonus point could be enough if England defeat New Zealand and deny the All Blacks any bonus points.

“This is a massive match for us and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin, so we felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection, while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance in what will be a challenging encounter,” coach Rassie Erasmus said.

Team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Morne van den Berg, 8-Cameron Hanekom, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Thomas du Toit, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Paul de Villiers, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Canan Moodie.