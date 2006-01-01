Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Olympic Games 7's Women
  4. New Zealand beat Canada to take women's rugby sevens gold, USA claim bronze

New Zealand beat Canada to take women's rugby sevens gold, USA claim bronze

New Zealand's Stacey Waaka dives over the line to score a try during the women's gold medal match
New Zealand's Stacey Waaka dives over the line to score a try during the women's gold medal match Profimedia
Defending champions New Zealand underlined their status as women's rugby powerhouse when they won Olympic sevens gold on Tuesday, but they were pushed all the way to their 19-12 win by a Canadian team who had stunned Australia in the semi-finals.

The outsiders, thrashed 33-7 by New Zealand in their pool meeting, threatened an even bigger upset when they led 12-7 at the break in a hugely entertaining final, but the holders dominated the second half and were worthy winners.

The United States earlier won the country's first medal in women's or men's Olympic sevens with a last-play score to stun Australia 14-12 and take the bronze.

New Zealand defended their gold
New Zealand defended their goldFlashscore / Profimedia

On a hot, humid evening in front of another 67,000 Stade de France crowd, New Zealand started well and led after Risi Pouri-Lane threw an outrageous halfway line dummy then ran clear.

They then had Portia Woodman-Wickliffe yellow-carded and, as so often happens in sevens, Canada took advantage of the space to send Chloe Daniels over to make it 7-7.

Amazingly they then went ahead when Alysha Corrigan stole the ball and made it over the line to put Canada 12-7 ahead at the break.

New Zealand had barely been tested in their march to the final but they knew they were in a game this time.

They hit back quickly through their main strike weapon, Michaela Blyde, who sidestepped two defenders to restore the lead with her 10th try of the Games.

Canada, who were the Stade's villains when they upset France in the quarter-finals, had the crowd behind them on Tuesday and continued to press.

But New Zealand kept their shape and discipline in defence and a break by captain Sarah Hirini sent her teammates pouring forward and a neat exchange released Stacey Waaka to settle it.

"It’s pretty special. I’m proud of the team. I’m proud of the team around us, the people at home who have supported every single one of us, and helped us get to this moment. It takes a whole tribe," said captain Pouri-Lane.

"We’ve got some great players retiring after this tournament and we owe them such a lot. We’ve learned such a lot from them, and been empowered by them. But not just us, all around the world."

Australia, this season's grand final champions and 2016 Olympic gold medallists, had looked set for their expected place in the final as they led the USA 12-0.

Almost the entire second half was played in the US half and Maddison Levi's second try, taking her record Games tally to 14, looked to have sealed it.

However, the US then struck from nowhere as Sedrick broke a tackle in front of her own posts and raced clear to level it at 12-12. She then slotted the conversion for a famous victory.

The night ended with arguably the happiest podium in the entire Olympics. New Zealand delivered a crowd-pleasing Haka after occupying the top step, the only place that would have left them satisfied.

Canada, who won bronze in Rio but managed only ninth in Tokyo, were delighted with their best-ever finish having claimed upset wins over France and Australia that will live with them forever.

The US were also all smiles, reaching the semis for the first time and then going one better to claim a medal.

It was a fitting end to a wonderful tournament, lifted initially by France's emotional men's victory but carried along by a host of great matches in front of six successive Stade de France capacity crowds.

Catch up on the women's rugby here.

Mentions
Rugby UnionOlympic Games 7's WomenOlympic GamesNew Zealand 7s WCanada 7s WUSA 7s WAustralia 7s W
Related Articles
Canada ruin French party as New Zealand claim record win in women's sevens quarters
World Rugby aim to tweak calendar in wake of Olympic sevens high
France, Australia, New Zealand and USA march into Rugby Sevens quarter-finals
Show more
Rugby Union
New Zealand recall former captain Sam Cane for Rugby Championship
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Incredible Dupont leads France to first gold of Olympics with rugby win over Fiji
France and Fiji set up dream rugby sevens Olympic final
Olympic Highlights Day One: Road cycling, rugby sevens & swimming see medals
France full-back Jaminet hit with 34-week ban for racist social media post
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea sign keeper Jorgensen
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings