Fiji batter 14-man Japan in Tokyo to sweep Pacific Nations Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Pacific Nations Cup
  4. Fiji batter 14-man Japan in Tokyo to sweep Pacific Nations Cup
Fiji batter 14-man Japan in Tokyo to sweep Pacific Nations Cup
Japan lost on home turf
Japan lost on home turf
Profimedia
A formidable Fijian side took down Japan 35-12 to secure a clean sweep at the final game of the Pacific Nations Cup in front of a packed crowd at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Stadium on Saturday.

Fiji were dominant throughout, punishing Japan after they were reduced to 14 men early in the first half when flanker Lappies Labuschagne was shown a red for contact to the head of centre Vilimoni Botitu.Japan lost on home turf

The Fijians already had the lead after turning over a ruck in Japan's half, leaving captain Waisea Nayacalevu to run in a try off two neat offloads.

Even absent the extra man advantage, FIji's superior strength, speed and handling were all on display, auguring well for their World Cup campaign in France in September and October.

Japan were run ragged for the rest of the half; Fijian loosehead prop Eroni Mawi crossed in the 18th minute and imperious scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli contorted himself over the line off a five-metre scrum just before the break.

Despite some patches of promise in the second half, Japan struggled to string together more than a few phases in attack, while Fiji scored again in the 58th minute and had a further two tries disallowed.

Nevertheless, Japan did not fold to the end and Fiji-born wingers Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa deserved their consolation tries, having periodically threatened the Fijian back line throughout in the second half.

A final length-of-the-pitch try by Fiji's replacement scrumhalf Frank Lomani ended the punishment, but Japan coach Jamie Joseph might be concerned at two defeats by Pacific island opposition ahead of the World Cup.

Fiji were already certain of wrapping up a sixth Pacific Nations Cup title before the match. Samoa, who beat Japan in Sapporo in round one, finished second with the Brave Blossoms third and winless Tonga last.

Mentions
Rugby UnionPacific Nations CupJapanFiji
Related Articles
Japan prevail against Tongan challenge in scrappy test
Despondent Eddie Jones likens Wallabies to old banger
Jamie Joseph to step down as Japan head coach after World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Stunning comeback gives 14-man Scotland 25-21 win against reserve French side
Eddie Jones confident Wallabies can win World Cup despite winless start
Last-gasp Mo'unga penalty gives New Zealand a 23-20 win over Australia
Tom Curry suffers ankle injury but should be fit enough to make World Cup squad
New-look New Zealand take on winless Australia in World Cup warm up
Argentina's Mallia gets two-week ban for challenge on South Africa's Williams
Three new caps for French team in warm-up test against Scotland at Murrayfield
Warren Gatland keeping all options open for Rugby World Cup squad
Ireland mix and match for Italy World Cup warm-up encounter
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery
Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |