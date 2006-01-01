Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. All Blacks rue discipline lapses in Rugby Championship loss to South Africa

All Blacks rue discipline lapses in Rugby Championship loss to South Africa

All Blacks and South Africa battle in the scrum
All Blacks and South Africa battle in the scrum Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
New Zealand were left ruing their inability to finish off South Africa as they let slip a 10-point lead to lose their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said the outcome hinged on small moments after the world champion Springboks extended their lead in the southern hemisphere championship standings.

The All Blacks gave away several penalties and went down to 14 men when Ofa Tu'ungafasi was yellow carded in the 68th minute.

"It’s obviously the discipline stuff, small moments and the game changed just a little bit of momentum," Robertson told reporters.

"Then off the back of that with a bit of discipline, all those things combined.

"But we still had opportunities. It was a great experience for those young guys but we’ve just got to execute better because that’s how we’re going to finish tests better," he said of his side who have lost two of their opening three games in this year’s Rugby Championship.

"What an atmosphere and what an event it was and we played our part for 65 minutes," added Robertson of the long-standing All Blacks-Bok rivalry as the sides met for the first time since South Africa’s 12-11 success in last October’s World Cup finals in Paris.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett gave much the same assessment.

"The Springboks won the territory battle and when they got the ball in our end of the field, the crowd got behind them and our (lack of) discipline probably fed them more opportunity, so it’s frustrating to have that lead and then to let them in like that," he said.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipNew ZealandSouth Africa
Related Articles
Springboks leave it late before edging All Blacks in intense Rugby Championship clash
Springbok captain Kolisi lauds depth ahead of blockbuster New Zealand clash
Springboks short of locks as head coach Erasmus names team for New Zealand
Show more
Rugby Union
Under-pressure Wallaby Lolesio trying to keep things in perspective
Assistant coach MacDonald departs All Blacks over differences with Robertson
Experienced lock Petti returns to Argentina squad to face Australia
South Africa roll past Wallabies in Perth rain for second win
All Blacks exact revenge with big win over Argentina in Auckland
Welsh star Dafydd Jenkins to miss start of new rugby season
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: AC Milan and Lazio draw, Marseille ahead against 10-men Toulouse
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season following failed summer move

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings