Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. Curry calls on England to 'step up and be consistent' ahead of Australia match

Curry calls on England to 'step up and be consistent' ahead of Australia match

AFP
Curry and his team-mates suffered another painful loss over the weekend
Curry and his team-mates suffered another painful loss over the weekendDavid Rogers/Getty Images
Tom Curry (26) insists England's players must take responsibility for their repeated failure to close out winning positions and adopt a "no excuses" approach as they look to revive their fortunes against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

England have lost their last three Tests - all against New Zealand - after squandering an advantage in the final quarter.

They also fell just short against France in their last match of the Six Nations and England now head into their game with the Wallabies having won just four of their nine Tests in 2024.

Last weekend they were eight points up late on against the All Blacks, only to suffer an agonising 24-22 loss at Twickenham.

England coach Steve Borthwick was criticised for being overly cautious in taking off half-backs Ben Spencer and Marcus Smith with his side on top, but Curry said the players, not the staff, were to blame for this latest loss.

"We can't be making excuses. As players we have to step up and be more consistent," England flanker Curry insisted Wednesday.

The 54-times capped back-row added: "Discipline-wise, we let ourselves down. At 40 minutes it was one penalty conceded, two penalties at 60 minutes and then at 80 minutes it had built up (to seven in total).

"If we solved this the whole time, sport would be easy. That's the beauty of it - we have to find a way.

"There's nothing coming externally that we haven't heard. We've had all the right messages from the coaches. We as players need to step up. There are no excuses."

'Influence'

Australia too have struggled lately, losing five of their six matches in this year's southern hemisphere Rugby Championship under former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt.

The New Zealander, who took charge after Eddie Jones oversaw a woeful 2023 World Cup campaign where the Wallabies crashed out in the pool stage, has just a handful of games in which to forge an Australia revival before next year's three-Test series at home to the British and Lions.

This month, Australia will play further Tests against Wales, Scotland and Ireland, 40 years on from their celebrated 1984 Grand Slam, although the prospects of another clean sweep of the 'Home Nations' appear slim.

But Rugby Australia chief commercial officer James Durbin insisted Wednesday that Schmidt was already "having an influence" on the team.

"In his words it is progress that he's looking for, he's not looking at 'Ws' (wins) and 'Ls' (losses) in his ledger at the moment," added Durbin, speaking at the launch of the 2025 Lions shirt by Canterbury.

"It's not looking at the four (November) matches and saying well we need to win three, we need to win four, we need to win two, it's more about how we're playing the game and ensure we continue to progress as we look ahead to July next year."

Durbin, however, insisted: "We're a proud nation of sporting fans and athletes and we don't go onto the pitch to come second."

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipTom CurryEnglandAustralia
Related Articles
England eyeing statement win after painful New Zealand loss, says Itoje
Clarke's two tries help New Zealand beat Australia in Rugby Championship
Wallabies need a better start in Wellington, says lock Salakaia-Loto
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland captain Doris calms waters ahead of New Zealand test
New Zealand captain Scott Barrett braced for intense Ireland battle
Antoine Dupont makes comeback to captain France against Japan
Dupont set to return for France in November's internatonal firendly against Japan
Big game on Friday night as Ireland meet New Zealand in rematch from last year's World Cup
'We fight through every battle': Esterhuizen says no complacency from Boks
Damian McKenzie returns at flyhalf for New Zealand against Ireland
Ireland's Furlong misses New Zealand test as Kelleher passed fit
Ex-Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings