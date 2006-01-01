Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. Ireland provide Springboks with ideal prep for Rugby Championship

RG Snyman in action against New Zealand
RG Snyman in action against New Zealand
A two-test series against Ireland last month could prove ideal preparation for South Africa’s opening two matches in the Rugby Championship against Australia over the next fortnight, lock RG Snyman (29) said on Monday.

The World Cup winners beat the Six Nations champions 27-20 in their first test in Pretoria but were then edged by a last-gasp drop goal in the second test in Durban, going down 25-24.

The two test series pitted the top two teams in World Rugby’s rankings and Snyman said there could not have been better preparation for the southern hemisphere championship, which gets underway on Saturday.

”I think playing Ireland prepared us very well because I think they've got a lot of systems and stuff set up from being coached by Joe Schmidt,” said Snyman, who plays his club rugby in Ireland.

Schmidt was Ireland coach from 2013-2019 during which time they won three Six Nations champions and went to the top of the world rankings.

The 58-year-old Schmidt took over as Wallabies coach in January and has won his three games in charge - two tests against Wales and one over Georgia last month.

“There will certainly be some differences, with the style of play that Australia bring and the players they have," Snyman said.

“But I think in a lot of ways there will be many similarities too.”

Australia host South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday and then play them again next Saturday, August 17th in Perth.

“Facing Ireland in those two games, we've certainly learned a lot and will hopefully carry that into the championship,” the lock forward added.

South African franchises, however, no longer play in Super Rugby against Australia and New Zealand opposition meaning the familiarity with their opponent has gone.

“It's certainly different prepping against them, not having faced them throughout the season as was the case before. It means there'll just have to be a lot of extra work going into this week with watching player profiles and seeing who's going to play and studying up on guys when previously we would have known them well,” Snyman told a virtual press conference.

South Africa travelled with a 33-man squad earlier than usual for the two tests in Australia.

“It's been beneficial to us because we’ve got over the jet lag a little bit sooner and we can have a full week of prep,” he added.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipSnyman RGIrelandSouth Africa
