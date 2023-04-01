New Zealand's Sam Whitelock a doubt for Rugby Championship opener against Argentina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. New Zealand's Sam Whitelock a doubt for Rugby Championship opener against Argentina
New Zealand's Sam Whitelock a doubt for Rugby Championship opener against Argentina
Whitelock has an Achilles issue
Whitelock has an Achilles issue
Profimedia
All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock (34) is a doubt for the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina after playing through an Achilles injury in the Super Rugby Pacific final, coach Ian Foster said on Wednesday.

The veteran second-row forward put in a Man of the Match performance in his final game for the Canterbury Crusadersas they beat the Waikato Chiefs to win the title last weekend and Foster said he was "pretty sore" on Wednesday.

"He didn't train today," Foster told reporters in Auckland. "Obviously, he played during that recovery period, so we just have to see how he transitions in the next week or two.

"Obviously he made a decision based on all the medical advice he got, and in many senses rolled the dice and got through it.

"But he's not right to train today so we have just got to deal with what we've got now."

New Zealand face the Pumas in Mendoza on July 8 before hosting the Springboks in their second match in the southern hemisphere test competition, which has been truncated this year because of the World Cup.

Foster selected a 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship two weeks ago with the addition of uncapped outside back Shaun Stevenson as injury cover for winger Mark Talea, who has a hamstring problem.

Another winger, Leicester Fainga'anuku, has a calf problem and Foster said Stevenson was highly likely to travel to Argentina along with uncapped prop Tevita Mafileo, who has been brought in as cover for injured tighthead Fletcher Newell.

Foster said a replacement would not be brought into the squad for centre Anton Lienert-Brown, who could miss the whole championship after being banned for a dangerous tackle during the Super Rugby final.

"There's a few bodies and injuries we're still assessing over the next couple of days," the coach added. "But no, I don't think we'll replace him."

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipNew ZealandCanterbury
Related Articles
South Africa lose influential flyhalf Handre Pollard for Rugby Championship
Sam Whitelock expects All Blacks questions after Super Rugby win with Crusaders
Hooper and Slipper named Australia co-captains as Jones announces Wallabies squad
Show more
Rugby Union
Lock Will Skelton believes edge is the key to success for the Wallabies
Wales captain Ken Owens ruled out of Rugby World Cup with injury
Australia's wannabe France lock Meafou ineligible for upcoming rugby World Cup
All Blacks-bound Scott Robertson delighted as Crusaders retain crown
Seventh heaven springs from 'hell' for Robertson's Crusaders as they win Super Rugby title
Crusaders edge Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific final for seventh straight title
Over 200 former rugby players say governing bodies failed to probe concussion issues
South Africa boosted as Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is cleared to switch allegiance back
Reece Hodge hoping to put best foot forward for Eddie Jones's Wallabies
Wallabies lock Izack Rodda ruled out of World Cup due to foot injury
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: Maddison having Tottenham medical, Arsenal renew Rice race
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Mateo Kovacic joins Man City from Chelsea on four-year-deal