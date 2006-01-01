South Africa expect the unexpected against Argentina in Rugby Championship

Unbeaten South Africa go in search of a fifth Rugby Championship crown when they clash with Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday but their fiery hosts have title ambitions of their own and are primed for the fight.

The Springboks will lift the trophy for the first time since 2019 if they beat Argentina, but with the latter having already claimed the scalps of New Zealand (38-30) and Australia (67-27) this campaign, they are certainly not taking anything for granted.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said this week both sides were willing to "go to the gutter," a term the Springboks use to mean slugging it out and getting over the line in any way possible.

He has made 10 changes to his starting XV, opting to leave several regulars at home in the knowledge he has two bites of the cherry, with a home clash against Argentina to come at Mbombela Stadium on September 28th.

But with such strong depth in every position, changes do not mean a weakened side and it will rather be the ability of his team to handle their hosts in broken play that will decide the contest.

The Springboks know it will be physical, frenetic and passionate at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, and exerting control among the forwards and with territorial kicking will be key.

"The theme for us when it comes to their (Argentina) set-pieces is to expect the unexpected," double World Cup-winning prop Ox Nche told reporters.

"They have certainly grown in their forward play, and they are trying new things in the lineouts, where they can play at the front and back, and they maul as well, so they are a well-rounded team.

"We know it’s going to be a massive challenge."

Argentina have the most tries in this year’s Rugby Championship with 15 and can score from anywhere. But they understand the battle will be won or lost in the forwards.

They have made three changes to their pack from the side that routed Australia last time out, bringing in locks Pedro Rubiolo and Franco Molina in a new second row. Joaquin Oviedo comes into the team at number eight.

"They (South Africa) have a very broad player base," Argentina back Matias Moroni said.

"They rotate players and do it well. Nothing changes (in their level of performance).

"At the moment everything is going well for them. Let's try to cut that streak."

The Springboks lead the Rugby Championship table by eight points from second-placed Argentina with two games to play. They are the only teams left in contention for the title.