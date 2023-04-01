France make two changes for clash with Scotland in Six Nations

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey in action
France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey in action
Reuters
France have made two changes to the side humbled by Ireland last week for their game against Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Les Bleus suffered a 38-17 defeat to Ireland in Marseille last Friday but head coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith with most of the team. Wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who came on against Ireland, replaces Yoram Moefana who drops to the bench.

"Being a substitute is not about being relegated, it is about taking on an extra responsibility," Galthie said.

"Louis brings speed, is used to playing on the wing and can cover at the back. Yoram can cover the centre position."

Paul Willemse's suspension brings lock Cameron Woki into the team at four with Paul Gabrillagues switching to five.

"What the forward pack lacked was our second right. In a lineout, he (Woki) is in the middle of the lineout. Without your number five you have to compensate for it with a player," Galthie explained.

"Until the 60th minute we were at minus seven (points behind), we adapted, we compensated but we lacked weapons to harass and defend this zone of conquest. Woki has never been out of the group, he's a finisher."

Prop Sebastien Taofifenua is on the bench with Reda Wardi out after suffering a wrist injury in the Ireland game. Uncapped flanker Alexandre Roumat is also named among the replacements.

Posolo Tuilagi keeps his place on the bench, after the 19-year-old lock was a late call-up for the Ireland game due to the withdrawal of Romain Taofifenua through illness, and came on for his first cap in the defeat in Marseille.

"The integration of a young player so quickly on the eve of a match was not the easiest for him, but he was able to rise to the challenge and integrate into the team," Galthie said.

France team

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Gregory Alldritt (captain), 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Gabrillagues, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille.

Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Posolo Tuilagi, 20-Alexandre Roumat, 21-Paul Boudehent, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Yoram Moefana

