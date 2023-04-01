Six Nations players to wear smart mouthguards to detect head injuries

Six Nations players to wear smart mouthguards to detect head injuries
Head injuries have become a highly contentious topic in rugby
Reuters
Players in this year's Six Nations Championship will use instrumented mouthguards to help medics detect incidents that require off-field head injury assessments, Six Nations Rugby said on Friday.

Players will be provided with custom-fitted mouthguards that deliver in-game alerts to the medical team to indicate whether a pitchside assessment is necessary.

"Six Nations Rugby, its Unions and Federations are focused on driving the game wide commitment to prioritise player welfare and innovate in this area," said Director of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby Julie Paterson.

"(It is) to ensure we are using the latest technology and enhancing our processes where relevant, to protect the players."

The mouthguards will be worn during training sessions as well as matches throughout their trial introduction.

The Six Nations Championship runs from February 2nd to March 16th.

Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

