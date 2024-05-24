Former Wallabies stalwart Sepoke Kepu calls time on decorated career

Former Australia prop Sekope Kepu will retire at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season, bringing the curtain down on a globe-trotting career at the age of 38.

Kepu was capped 110 times for the Wallabies, playing at three successive World Cups from 2011 to 2019, and won a Super Rugby title under Michael Cheika in 2014 while at the New South Wales Waratahs.

The specialist tighthead also had several stints in Europe before heading to Auckland to be the inaugural captain of Super Rugby Pacific team Moana Pasifika in 2022.

Kepu paid tribute to his wife and four children for sacrificing a lot for his career.

"I'm forever grateful for their love and support over the years," he said in a statement.

"I've been very fortunate that my kids have been able to watch dad play. Now it's time for dad to be their taxi driver to their sports games on the weekends."

Kepu will hope to bow out with a couple of wins for Moana Pasifika who remain a mathematical chance of sneaking into the playoffs despite a 3-9 losing record.

He will play off the bench on Saturday against his former Waratahs team, with both sides looking to keep their season alive with a win provided other results go their way.