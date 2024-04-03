All Blacks scrum-half Roigard to miss major games after being ruled out for at six months

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Super Rugby
  4. All Blacks scrum-half Roigard to miss major games after being ruled out for at six months
All Blacks scrum-half Roigard to miss major games after being ruled out for at six months
Roigard played his part at the World Cup
Roigard played his part at the World Cup
AFP
The Wellington Hurricanes have confirmed that All Blacks scrumhalf Cameron Roigard suffered a rupture to the patella tendon in his left knee last weekend and will be sidelined for at least six months.

The 23-year-old had a breakout season for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific last year and earned a spot in the New Zealand squad for the World Cup, where he impressed despite being used sparingly as the All Blacks reached the final.

His form had remained strong as the Hurricanes made an unbeaten start to the new season but he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after his knee buckled in a tackle in last Saturday's win over the Otago Highlanders.

"Cam underwent a successful surgery in Auckland yesterday to repair a rupture to his left patella tendon," the Hurricanes said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Provided his rehabilitation goes well, we could see him back on the paddock as soon as six months from now."

The injury means Roigard will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season as well as New Zealand's July tests against England and Fiji and most of the Rugby Championship.

Fortunately for the Hurricanes as they look to maintain their 100% start to the season, they have a more than capable replacement in 32-year-old TJ Perenara.

Perenara missed the entire 2023 season with an Achilles injury suffered on All Blacks duty but returned off the bench in round three of the campaign with ambitions to add to his 80 test caps.

With Aaron Smith having retired from international rugby after the World Cup, Finlay Christie looks most likely to be handed the All Blacks number nine shirt by new coach Scott Robertson for the July tests.

The Hurricanes have a bye this weekend and return to action against the Waikato Chiefs in Wellington on April 13, when they will be looking for a seventh straight win.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSuper RugbyRoigard CameronNew ZealandHurricanes
Related Articles
All Black Jordie Barrett banned for three weeks after red card in 100th match
Highest capped All Black Whitelock retires from professional rugby
Ardie Savea calls for change in All Blacks' eligibility regulations
Show more
Rugby Union
Rees-Lightning strikes: NFL's Chiefs confirm signing of rugby star
Sinckler and Ludlam to leave England after agreeing deals with Toulon
Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit set to join Super Bowl-winning Chiefs
England scrum-half Danny Care retires from international rugby
Georgia challenge wooden spoon winners Wales to test match
Wallabies centre Parese confirms end-of-season Leicester move
Owen Farrell open to international return with England or British & Irish Lions
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings