Ex-Scotland captain Stuart Hogg 'resets' in rehab following arrest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Ex-Scotland captain Stuart Hogg 'resets' in rehab following arrest
Ex-Scotland captain Stuart Hogg 'resets' in rehab following arrest
Stuart Hogg is Scotland's record try scorer with 27 tries
Stuart Hogg is Scotland's record try scorer with 27 triesReuters
Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg (31) said spending time at a rehabilitation centre has helped him "reset" after he was arrested and charged following an incident in his hometown of Hawick last month.

In a statement to British media, Police Scotland said Hogg was released on the undertaking he would appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

"I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think," Hogg wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Spending time at a rehabilitation centre, allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged. It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do."

Hogg, Scotland's record try scorer with 27 tries, announced his retirement from rugby ahead of last year's World Cup, saying his body could not take the strain anymore.

He represented Scotland at two World Cups and captained them to two Calcutta Cup wins over England. He also won the European Champions Cup and Premiership in 2020 with club side Exeter Chiefs.

He was called up three times for British & Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Mentions
Rugby UnionHogg StuartScotlandBritish&Irish LionsExeter Chiefs
Related Articles
England face rematch with world champions South Africa in autumn clashes
Owen Farrell open to international return with England or British & Irish Lions
Ireland's Bundee Aki nominated for Six Nations Player of the Year award
Show more
Rugby Union
Owen Farrell to play for World XV against France in international return
Former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster makes Japan switch
Jordie Barrett signs New Zealand extension and confirms Leinster stint
Louis Rees-Zammit accepts NFL dream could be over in an instant
France to take on World XV in Spain ahead of Argentina tour
'Landmark' prosecution for online abuse of Rugby World Cup official
Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello voted best player at the Six Nations
Siya Kolisi accepts that he'll lose Springboks captaincy for moving abroad
Most Read
Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Villas-Boas elected FC Porto president

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings