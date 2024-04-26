Owen Farrell to play for World XV against France in international return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Owen Farrell to play for World XV against France in international return
Owen Farrell to play for World XV against France in international return
Owen Farrell last played for England in the World Cup bronze medal match against Argentina on October 27th
Owen Farrell last played for England in the World Cup bronze medal match against Argentina on October 27thProfimedia
Former England captain Owen Farrell (32) will line up for a World XV when it takes on France in Bilbao on June 22nd, the match organisers announced on Friday.

The fly-half has been in international exile since leading England to third place at last year's World Cup in France.

When this season finishes he will end his time at Saracens which stretches back to 2008 to join French Top 14 side Racing 92.

"The World XV continues to recruit world-class stars and the latest to confirm his presence in the team is England fly-half Owen Farrell," the organisers wrote in a statement.

The World XV, which will have former All Blacks coach Ian Foster at the helm, already boasts two of Farrell's former teammates for club and country, Mako Vunipola and his brother Billy.

Fijian flier Semi Radradra and former France half-backs Maxime Machenaud and Camille Lopez, as well as Japan prop Tevita Tatafu, have also agreed to play for the World XV.

"The prospect of playing for the World XV is incredibly exciting," said Farrell.

"This will be the first time I will have played for an invitation team such as the World XV and joining up with guys you normally line up against for club or country, such as Semi Radradra, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud, in a less pressurised environment is something I am really looking forward to.

"I am sure the players will want to get out there and play in an entertaining manner and put on an amazing spectacle for the Basque and French people to experience.

"No doubt the French team will also bring their notorious French flair come matchday too. It should be an awesome week and match in Bilbao."

The match will act as a warm-up for France, who will be missing players involved in the final four of the Top 14, ahead of their summer tour of South America, where they will play two Tests against Argentina and one against Uruguay.

Mentions
Rugby UnionFarrell Owen
Related Articles
Owen Farrell open to international return with England or British & Irish Lions
England rugby star Owen Farrell felt 'nervous' over leaving Saracens
England face rematch with world champions South Africa in autumn clashes
Show more
Rugby Union
Former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster makes Japan switch
Jordie Barrett signs New Zealand extension and confirms Leinster stint
Louis Rees-Zammit accepts NFL dream could be over in an instant
France to take on World XV in Spain ahead of Argentina tour
'Landmark' prosecution for online abuse of Rugby World Cup official
Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello voted best player at the Six Nations
Siya Kolisi accepts that he'll lose Springboks captaincy for moving abroad
All Blacks scrum-half Roigard to miss major games after being ruled out for at six months
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Football Tracker: Real Madrid win, Salernitana relegated & Leicester promoted

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings