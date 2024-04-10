Louis Rees-Zammit accepts NFL dream could be over in an instant

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. NFL
  4. Louis Rees-Zammit accepts NFL dream could be over in an instant
Louis Rees-Zammit accepts NFL dream could be over in an instant
Rees-Zammit is attempting to make it in the NFL
Rees-Zammit is attempting to make it in the NFL
AFP
Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit (23) accepts his ambition to forge an American football career with NFL champions Kansas City Chiefs could see him "cut at any point".

He is about to begin pre-season training with the back-to-back Super Bowl champions after signing a three-year contract. But Rees-Zammit is only guaranteed to be paid for the first year and his deal, worth up to £2.27 million, could be terminated at any time by Kansas City.

"As a rookie you sign a three-year deal and you get guaranteed money. So if you get injured or you get cut, you're still guaranteed that money," Rees-Zammit told the Rugby Pod.

"But you can get cut at any point so it's bit of a cut-throat sport. I could go to pre-season now, not do well and just get cut straight away.

"You're not guaranteed the three years at all - and no one is. I just need to make the 53-man (senior) squad now. I'm ready to show everyone what I can do."

Rees-Zammit featured for Wales at last year's Rugby World Cup in France
AFP

Rees-Zammit said in January he was leaving rugby union to explore an NFL career and became part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program, created in 2017 to help global athletes make their way into American football.

He may be aided in his quest to forge an NFL career by rule changes regarding kickoffs, which were converted to a more rugby-style catching and run back format with kicks from well behind a spread-out line - only Rees-Zammit would have the aid of blockers on kick returns.

"The new kick off rules this year are absolutely massive," Rees-Zammit said. "That's where my main position will be and I've got to fight to start in that position this year."

He added he had already been in touch with two of the Chiefs' biggest star players in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

"Pat and Travis both messaged me," said Rees-Zammit. "Pat's my best mate now! They said welcome to KC and if I ever need anything then let me know. I'm so excited to meet everyone and get training."

Mentions
Rugby UnionAmerican footballRees-Zammit LouisAmerican SportsNFL
Related Articles
Rees-Lightning strikes: NFL's Chiefs confirm signing of rugby star
Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit set to join Super Bowl-winning Chiefs
Louis Rees-Zammit meets with Cleveland Browns and New York Jets after Pro Day trial
Show more
Rugby Union
France to take on World XV in Spain ahead of Argentina tour
'Landmark' prosecution for online abuse of Rugby World Cup official
Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello voted best player at the Six Nations
Siya Kolisi accepts that he'll lose Springboks captaincy for moving abroad
All Blacks scrum-half Roigard to miss major games after being ruled out for at six months
Highest capped All Black Whitelock retires from professional rugby
Ardie Savea calls for change in All Blacks' eligibility regulations
Sinckler and Ludlam to leave England after agreeing deals with Toulon
Most Read
Real Madrid and Man City produce game for the ages in six-goal Champions League epic
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Phil Foden outdoes Jude Bellingham to give Man City advantage over Real Madrid
Derby Week: The battle for Cairo - a duel between two of the best clubs in the city

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings