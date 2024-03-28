Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit set to join Super Bowl-winning Chiefs

Louis Rees-Zammit (23) left many a rugby and NFL fan stunned when he announced in January that he was leaving rugby in favour of an adventure in the NFL. Some two and a half months later, Rees-Zammit's destination seems to be known - the former Wales wing is set to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Rees-Zammit has scored 14 tries in 31 Test matches for Wales. He played for Gloucester in the Premiership for six years, featuring in 69 games and scoring 38 tries. In the 2020/21 season, Rees-Zammit was voted Talent of the Year in the Premiership, cementing his reputation as one of rugby's biggest rising stars.

Nevertheless, life in rugby union was not necessarily where Rees-Zammit saw his future, and on 16 January he announced he was to try his hand at American football through the NFL's 'International Pathway' programme, a programme that allows international players an avenue into the NFL.

Training camp and visits

Rees-Zammit threw himself into training for 10 weeks as part of his preparation for the NFL, and after the 1.90-metre Rees-Zammit recorded a respectable time of 4.43s on the 40-yard dash among other metrics, he was advertised as a hybrid player who could act as running back, wide receiver and kick returner.

The Welshman visited the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in the last week, and it seems as though the Chiefs is where he will go. The Super Bowl champions look likely to add Rees-Zammit to their pre-season squad of 90 players. In August, it will be reduced to the final selection of 53 athletes.

According to reports, the Chiefs mainly plan to use Rees-Zammit in their tactics for kick-offs. With the new rules regarding kickoffs in the NFL - which will allow more space for the returning team - the agile but powerful Rees-Zammit would excel.